2016's most visually inspiring moments

Updated 6:30 PM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

This year, KAWS and his army of cartoon giants invaded the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
This year, KAWS and his army of cartoon giants invaded the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
The inaugural edition of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.londondesignbiennale.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the London Design Biennale&lt;/a&gt; kicked off at Somerset House, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions. Under the theme &quot;Utopia by Design,&quot; 37 nations from six continents presented their visions.
The inaugural edition of the London Design Biennale kicked off at Somerset House, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions. Under the theme "Utopia by Design," 37 nations from six continents presented their visions.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://artxlagos.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ART X Lagos&lt;/a&gt; is not your traditional contemporary art fair. The audience is invited to observe the artists performing their crafts and are even encouraged to add their own mark by scribbling on a gigantic coloring wall. The idea behind ART X Lagos is to try bridge the gap that exists in Nigeria and West Africa between contemporary art and popular culture. Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s &quot;State of a Nation&quot; images, featured here, explore a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
ART X Lagos is not your traditional contemporary art fair. The audience is invited to observe the artists performing their crafts and are even encouraged to add their own mark by scribbling on a gigantic coloring wall. The idea behind ART X Lagos is to try bridge the gap that exists in Nigeria and West Africa between contemporary art and popular culture. Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" images, featured here, explore a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
Technology and art collided at DMM.Planets Art, one of Japan&#39;s largest art exhibitions to date. Tokyo-based artist collective &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.team-lab.net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;teamLab&lt;/a&gt; created interactive installations in a 3,000-square-meter exhibition space full of LED lights. This interactive exhibit changes structure, color and movement according to each visitor&#39;s movement.
Technology and art collided at DMM.Planets Art, one of Japan's largest art exhibitions to date. Tokyo-based artist collective teamLab created interactive installations in a 3,000-square-meter exhibition space full of LED lights. This interactive exhibit changes structure, color and movement according to each visitor's movement.
For those in the classic car universe there are few words more evocative than &quot;Pebble Beach.&quot; From vintage race cars to the hordes of supercars that take over the golfing community every August, Pebble Beach celebrates automotive elegance.
For those in the classic car universe there are few words more evocative than "Pebble Beach." From vintage race cars to the hordes of supercars that take over the golfing community every August, Pebble Beach celebrates automotive elegance.
In 2008, artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/07/arts/shepard-fairey-interview/&quot;&gt;Shepard Fairey&#39;s &quot;Hope&quot;&lt;/a&gt; -- the now iconic blue red poster depicting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama -- went viral, becoming the defining image of his campaign. Two election cycles later, Fairey&#39;s take on Donald Trump is a stark contrast to &quot;Hope.&quot; CNN met with Fairey in Hong Kong, where the artist created three murals in the city and opened &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/07/arts/shepard-fairey-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Visual Disobedience&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; an exhibition of 300 of his works.
In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey's "Hope" -- the now iconic blue red poster depicting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama -- went viral, becoming the defining image of his campaign. Two election cycles later, Fairey's take on Donald Trump is a stark contrast to "Hope." CNN met with Fairey in Hong Kong, where the artist created three murals in the city and opened "Visual Disobedience," an exhibition of 300 of his works.
Deep inside the Royal Botanical Gardens in London, a 40-ton steel sculpture was planted in a peaceful wildflower meadow. The structure, called &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/20/arts/the-hive-wolfgang-buttress/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The Hive,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; is an ode to the plight of honeybees, created by artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wolfgangbuttress.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wolfgang Buttress&lt;/a&gt;. Lights and sounds inside the sculpture were controlled by the vibrations of a real beehive.
Deep inside the Royal Botanical Gardens in London, a 40-ton steel sculpture was planted in a peaceful wildflower meadow. The structure, called "The Hive," is an ode to the plight of honeybees, created by artist Wolfgang Buttress. Lights and sounds inside the sculpture were controlled by the vibrations of a real beehive.
&quot;Art fairs are necessarily not for artists,&quot; says British artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.skny.com/artists/idris-khan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Idris Khan&lt;/a&gt;, whose work combines painting, photography and sculpture. &quot;What it does is it opens art to the masses a lot more. Not everyone goes to museums, not everyone can go and buy in galleries, so I think it opens up people&#39;s minds in a much more global way.&quot; CNN Style joined Khan at the eighth edition of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.abudhabiart.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Abu Dhabi Art&lt;/a&gt;.
"Art fairs are necessarily not for artists," says British artist Idris Khan, whose work combines painting, photography and sculpture. "What it does is it opens art to the masses a lot more. Not everyone goes to museums, not everyone can go and buy in galleries, so I think it opens up people's minds in a much more global way." CNN Style joined Khan at the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Art.
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama&#39;s new works were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/25/arts/yayoi-kusama-victoria-miro/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;exhibited at Victoria Miro Gallery&lt;/a&gt;. Spanning the gallery&#39;s three London locations, it was the largest exhibition of the artist&#39;s work to come to Britain since her retrospective at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-modern/exhibition/yayoi-kusama&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tate Modern in 2012&lt;/a&gt;.
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's new works were exhibited at Victoria Miro Gallery. Spanning the gallery's three London locations, it was the largest exhibition of the artist's work to come to Britain since her retrospective at Tate Modern in 2012.
The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru, won the Royal Institute of British Architects&#39; (RIBA) inaugural International Prize. This prestigious international architecture award is given to the &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/23/architecture/riba-international-prize-winner-utec/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;most significant and inspirational building of the year&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; according to RIBA.
The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru, won the Royal Institute of British Architects' (RIBA) inaugural International Prize. This prestigious international architecture award is given to the "most significant and inspirational building of the year," according to RIBA.
Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer and CEO of Burberry, leads the &quot;see now, buy now&quot; revolution in a stunning show set within an old bookshop in Soho, London. The show was live-streamed on the Burberry website, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/Burberry&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFHfKVCoR5o&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;YouTube&lt;/a&gt;. Burberry also launched on Facebook Messenger, offering live customer service facilities for eager buyers.
Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer and CEO of Burberry, leads the "see now, buy now" revolution in a stunning show set within an old bookshop in Soho, London. The show was live-streamed on the Burberry website, Facebook and YouTube. Burberry also launched on Facebook Messenger, offering live customer service facilities for eager buyers.
At the 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.autoshowny.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New York International Auto Show&lt;/a&gt;, the world&#39;s biggest auto brands debuted their most breathtaking new models, from Jaguar&#39;s new 200-mph F-Type SVR to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.maserati.com/maserati/international/en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maserati&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s SUV.
At the 2016 New York International Auto Show, the world's biggest auto brands debuted their most breathtaking new models, from Jaguar's new 200-mph F-Type SVR to Maserati's SUV.
Portuguese street artist &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://vhils.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vhils&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; known for drilling giant faces into building facades, found a fresh new canvas for his work when he opened his first Hong Kong solo exhibition titled &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://hoca.org/vhils-debris/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vhils: Debris&lt;/a&gt;.&quot; Vhils worked with local neon masters and turned the city&#39;s walls and trams into works of art.
Portuguese street artist "Vhils," known for drilling giant faces into building facades, found a fresh new canvas for his work when he opened his first Hong Kong solo exhibition titled "Vhils: Debris." Vhils worked with local neon masters and turned the city's walls and trams into works of art.
When Kendall Jenner opened Fendi&#39;s Autumn-Winter 2016-2017 haute couture show, gliding across a glass runway as the sun set on one of Rome&#39;s most historic landmarks, the audience of VIP editors and guests -- including Kate Hudson and Bella Thorne -- knew instantly that Karl Lagerfeld was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/07/20/fashion/fendi-historical-couture-show-trevi-fountain/&quot;&gt;making fashion history&lt;/a&gt;.
When Kendall Jenner opened Fendi's Autumn-Winter 2016-2017 haute couture show, gliding across a glass runway as the sun set on one of Rome's most historic landmarks, the audience of VIP editors and guests -- including Kate Hudson and Bella Thorne -- knew instantly that Karl Lagerfeld was making fashion history.
&quot;Vogue 100: A Century of Style,&quot; a major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, showcased the remarkable range of photography that has been at the forefront of British Vogue since it was founded in 1916. The exhibition included rare photographs of The Beatles, Jude Law, and a controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot.
"Vogue 100: A Century of Style," a major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, showcased the remarkable range of photography that has been at the forefront of British Vogue since it was founded in 1916. The exhibition included rare photographs of The Beatles, Jude Law, and a controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot.
K-pop superstar T.O.P, of South Korean boy band &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/08/asia/big-bang-k-pop-talk-asia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Big Bang&lt;/a&gt;, collaborated with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sothebys.com/en.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sotheby&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; to curate an art auction titled &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2016/tttop-hk0701.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;#TTTOP&lt;/a&gt;. The entire 28 works from renowned artists, as well as emerging talents, sold for $17.4 million in October.
K-pop superstar T.O.P, of South Korean boy band Big Bang, collaborated with Sotheby's to curate an art auction titled #TTTOP. The entire 28 works from renowned artists, as well as emerging talents, sold for $17.4 million in October.
The world&#39;s largest art fair, Art Basel, descended on Hong Kong for its fourth year -- and its growing influence was felt throughout the neon city in March. An onslaught of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2016/03/style/art-basel-hong-kong/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gallery openings, exhibition debuts, late-night parties&lt;/a&gt;, and satellite events were all timed to the occasion.
The world's largest art fair, Art Basel, descended on Hong Kong for its fourth year -- and its growing influence was felt throughout the neon city in March. An onslaught of gallery openings, exhibition debuts, late-night parties, and satellite events were all timed to the occasion.
British artist Helen Marten won this year&#39;s prestigious &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/05/arts/turner-prize-2016-winner/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Turner Prize&lt;/a&gt;. Marten&#39;s works, along with other finalists, were showcased at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/28/arts/turner-prize-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Turner Prize exhibition&lt;/a&gt; at London&#39;s Tate Britain. The Turner Prize has been awarded to an outstanding artist in Britain since 1984. The photo above shows an installation by British artist Anthea Hamilton entitled &quot;Project for a Door.&quot;
British artist Helen Marten won this year's prestigious Turner Prize. Marten's works, along with other finalists, were showcased at the Turner Prize exhibition at London's Tate Britain. The Turner Prize has been awarded to an outstanding artist in Britain since 1984. The photo above shows an installation by British artist Anthea Hamilton entitled "Project for a Door."
China&#39;s design scene has witnessed an ascendency in recent years, and 2016&#39;s edition of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bjdw.org/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Beijing Design Week&lt;/a&gt; (BJDW) celebrated the country&#39;s growing product design and craft industry, as well as changing attitudes toward products &quot;Made in China.&quot;
China's design scene has witnessed an ascendency in recent years, and 2016's edition of Beijing Design Week (BJDW) celebrated the country's growing product design and craft industry, as well as changing attitudes toward products "Made in China."
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.britishfashioncouncil.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The British Fashion Council&lt;/a&gt; hosted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fashionawards.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 2016 Fashion Awards&lt;/a&gt; at London&#39;s Royal Albert Hall. Produced in partnership with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.swarovski.com/Web_GB/en/index?gclid=Cj0KEQiA4JnCBRDQ5be3nKCPhpwBEiQAjwN1brZMt_AG_NvJ0sFwSj2wXz5OL7LWcJ9nYS6lLiMEKIoaAjDZ8P8HAQ&amp;BannerID=08002223.350&amp;nsctrid=v01MTQyMTExMTExMTExMTExMTEwMTQyMDAwMDAwMDAwMDE0ODIzNzY4OTZjZml3MXVz&amp;utm_campaign=affiliate&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_source=edition.cnn.com&amp;utm_term=n_a&amp;utm_content=affiliatewindow&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Swarovski&lt;/a&gt;, the annual ceremony gathered the industry&#39;s best and brightest including Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Moss, Jared Leto and Marilyn Manson. Gigi Hadid won this year&#39;s award for International Model.
The British Fashion Council hosted the 2016 Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Produced in partnership with Swarovski, the annual ceremony gathered the industry's best and brightest including Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Moss, Jared Leto and Marilyn Manson. Gigi Hadid won this year's award for International Model.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/14/design/salone-del-mobile-design-milk-most-desirable-objects-in-the-world/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A wooden car&lt;/a&gt;, a psychedelic cactus and other objects of desire were showcased at this year&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/15/design/highlights-salone-del-mobile-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Salone del Mobile Milano&lt;/a&gt;. Every year, new products are launched, collaborations are announced and concepts are showcased at this international design week.
A wooden car, a psychedelic cactus and other objects of desire were showcased at this year's Salone del Mobile Milano. Every year, new products are launched, collaborations are announced and concepts are showcased at this international design week.
Chinese contemporary artist Zeng Fanzhi made headlines in 2013 when his work, &quot;The Last Supper&quot; (2001), &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/10/06/business/record-asian-art/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sold at a Sotheby&#39;s auction&lt;/a&gt; for $23.3 million. His largest retrospective exhibition of his works to date, titled &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://ucca.org.cn/en/exhibition/zeng-fan-zhi-2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; was held at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://ucca.org.cn/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ullens Center for Contemporary Art&lt;/a&gt; (UCCA) in Beijing. The exhibition comprised nearly 60 works, showcasing three decades of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/01/arts/masters-at-work-zeng-fanzhi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zeng&#39;s remarkable career&lt;/a&gt;.
Chinese contemporary artist Zeng Fanzhi made headlines in 2013 when his work, "The Last Supper" (2001), sold at a Sotheby's auction for $23.3 million. His largest retrospective exhibition of his works to date, titled "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours," was held at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing. The exhibition comprised nearly 60 works, showcasing three decades of Zeng's remarkable career.
The exhibition &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/05/fashion/manus-x-machina-met-exhibition/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Manus x Machina: Fashion in the age of technology,&quot; &lt;/a&gt;held at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, explored the interplay between fashion and technology, and showcased works by designers such as Iris van Herpen, leading the charge.
The exhibition "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the age of technology," held at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, explored the interplay between fashion and technology, and showcased works by designers such as Iris van Herpen, leading the charge.
Each year, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/specials/design/design-miami&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;design industry descends on Miami Beach&lt;/a&gt;, Florida, for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.
Each year, the design industry descends on Miami Beach, Florida, for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.
Sophia Neophitou, editor-in-chief of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.10magazine.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;10 Magazine&lt;/a&gt;, shared some of her favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week with CNN Style. From Anthony Vaccarello&#39;s debut &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ysl.com/hk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Yves Saint Laurent&lt;/a&gt; collection to a sneak peak with Victoria&#39;s Secret angel &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/05/fashion/paris-fashion-week-ss17-sophia-neophitou-10-magazine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at Balmain&lt;/a&gt;, Paris Fashion Week is full of endless surprises.
Sophia Neophitou, editor-in-chief of 10 Magazine, shared some of her favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week with CNN Style. From Anthony Vaccarello's debut Yves Saint Laurent collection to a sneak peak with Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at Balmain, Paris Fashion Week is full of endless surprises.
(CNN)2016 was a year to remember, or forget, depending on which side of history you're on. Politics and news aside, the cultural world in and of itself was alight with exhibitions, runway shows and creative innovations that will be talked about in years to come. Here's a look back at some of our most loved stories.

DMM.Planets Art

Technology and art collided at DMM.Planets Art, one of Japan's largest art exhibitions to-date. Tokyo-based artist collective teamLab created interactive installations in a 3,000-square-meter exhibition space full of LED lights.
    This interactive exhibit changes structure, color and movement according to each visitor's movement.
    RIBA's inaugural international prize

    UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize
    UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize

      UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize

    The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru, won the Royal Institute of British Architects' (RIBA) inaugural International Prize. This prestigious international architecture award is given to the "most significant and inspirational building of the year," according to the RIBA.
    Hong Kong Art Week/Art Basel

    90-sec dance through Hong Kong&#39;s glamorous art week
    art basel dancer _00010227

      90-sec dance through Hong Kong's glamorous art week

    The world's largest art fair, Art Basel, descended on Hong Kong for its fourth year -- and its growing influence was felt throughout the neon city in March. A number of gallery openings, exhibition debuts, late-night parties, and satellite events were all timed to mark the occasion.

    Design Miami

    Artificial intelligence and off-grid living: Top designers imagine the year 2066
    Yves Behar, Ross Lovegrove share visions of the future
    Each year the design industry descends on Miami Beach, Florida, for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.
    At this year's fair, CNN Style invited a number of visionary talents from the fields of design, fashion, art and architecture to let their imaginations run wild with Google's Tilt Brush -- an app that allows users to paint the impossible. Watch here.

    Costume Institute's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in age of technology"

    Iris van Herpen: When high fashion meets science
    iris van herpen high tech fashion orig_00012225

      Iris van Herpen: When high fashion meets science

    The exhibition "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the age of technology," held at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, explored the interplay between fashion and technology and showcased works by designers such as Iris van Herpen, leading the charge.

    Trevi Fountain's historic runway show

    Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain
    Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain

      Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain

    When Kendall Jenner opened Fendi's Autumn-Winter 2016-2017 haute couture show, gliding across a glass runway as the sun set on one of Rome's most historic landmarks, the audience of VIP editors and guests -- including Kate Hudson and Bella Thorne -- knew instantly that Karl Lagerfeld was making fashion history.

    Salone del Mobile

    Highlights from Salone del Mobile 2016
    Highlights from the Salone del Mobile 2016
    A wooden car, a psychedelic cactus and other objects of desire were showcased at this year's Salone del Mobile Milano. Every year, new products are launched, collaborations are announced and concepts are showcased at this international design week.

    Turner Prize exhibition

    A deeper look into the art world&#39;s most controversial award: The Turner Prize
    Will the Turner Prize show make you blush?
    British artist Helen Marten won this year's prestigious Turner Prize. Marten's works, along with other finalists, were showcased at the Turner Prize exhibition at London's Tate Britain. The Turner Prize has been awarded to an outstanding artist in Britain since 1984.

    Yayoi Kusama's endless pumpkins and spinning chandeliers

    Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's new works were exhibited at Victoria Miro Gallery. Spanning the gallery's three London locations, it was the largest exhibition of the artist's work to come to Britain since her retrospective at Tate Modern in 2012.

    British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards

    Marilyn Manson surprised and Gigi cried: 7 things that happened at the &#39;Oscars of fashion&#39;
    Highlights from the Fashion Awards 2016
    The British Fashion Council hosted the 2016 Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Produced in partnership with Swarovski, the ceremony gathered the industry's best and brightest including Kate Moss, Winnie Harlow, Gucci's Alessandro Michele, Jared Leto, and Marilyn Manson. Gigi Hadid won this year's award for International Model.

    Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours

      Inside Zeng Fanzhi's stunning new show

    Chinese contemporary artist Zeng Fanzhi made headlines in 2013 when his work, "The Last Supper" (2001), sold at a Sotheby's auction for $23.3 million. His largest retrospective exhibition of his works to date, titled "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours" was held at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing. The exhibition comprised nearly 60 works, showcasing three decades of Zeng's remarkable career.

    T.O.P x Sotheby's auction #TTTOP

    K-pop superstar T.O.P, of South Korean boy band Big Bang, collaborated with Sotheby's to curate an art auction titled #TTTOP. The entire 28 works from renowned artists, as well as emerging talents, sold for $17.4 million in October.
    A private view of a Sotheby&#39;s auction with T.O.P.
    A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P.

      A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P.

    'The Hive' at the Royal Botanical Gardens

    &#39;The Hive&#39;: Sound and light installation controlled by bees
    'The Hive' by Wolfgang Buttress comes to Kew Gardens
    Deep inside the Royal Botanical Gardens in London, a 40-ton steel sculpture was planted in a peaceful wildflower meadow. The structure, called "The Hive," is an ode to the plight of honeybees, created by artist Wolfgang Buttress. Lights and sounds inside the sculpture were controlled by the vibrations of a real beehive.

    KAWS sculptures in Yorkshire Sculpture Park

    KAWS and his army of cartoon giants land in the UK
    KAWS and his army of cartoon giants land in the UK
    Even if you don't know the name KAWS, you've probably seen his toy-like sculptures or actual toys that resemble Mickey Mouse dolls with self-esteem issues, which sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.
    Born Brian Donnelly, New York-based former graffiti artist KAWS has worked with renowned personalities including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. This year, KAWS and his army of cartoon giants invaded the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

    Beijing Design Week

    China's design scene has witnessed an ascendency in recent years, and 2016's edition of Beijing Design Week (BJDW) celebrated the country's growing product design and craft industry, as well as changing attitudes toward products "Made in China."
    Beijing Design Week celebrates China&#39;s growing product design and craft industry. Beatrice Leanza, creative director of Beijing Design Week 2016, selects four studios and one brand that are changing attitudes towards products &quot;Made in China&quot;. Scroll through to see her picks. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Above is a photo of one of the works featured in a 3D-printed fashion series that included work by WAX Architects, ASW Workshop, Nanjing 3D Printing Institute, Nanjing Fine Art School and designer NE-TIGER at Beijing Design Week 2015.
    Beijing Design Week celebrates China's growing product design and craft industry. Beatrice Leanza, creative director of Beijing Design Week 2016, selects four studios and one brand that are changing attitudes towards products "Made in China". Scroll through to see her picks.

    Above is a photo of one of the works featured in a 3D-printed fashion series that included work by WAX Architects, ASW Workshop, Nanjing 3D Printing Institute, Nanjing Fine Art School and designer NE-TIGER at Beijing Design Week 2015.
    Architect Zhang Ke and his design studio ZAO/standardarchitecture recently took on a socially-driven housing initiative to protect Beijing&#39;s historic hutong areas.
    ZAO/standardarchitecture Architect Zhang Ke and his design studio ZAO/standardarchitecture recently took on a socially-driven housing initiative to protect Beijing's historic hutong areas.
    Several traditional hutong neighborhoods have been demolished over the last decade.
    ZAO/standardarchitecture Several traditional hutong neighborhoods have been demolished over the last decade.
    The studio conceived the Micro Yuan&#39;er -- a room that can be added on to existing structures -- and a small, stand-alone Micro Hutong, which are inspired by the buildings in traditional hutong courtyards.
    ZAO/standardarchitecture The studio conceived the Micro Yuan'er -- a room that can be added on to existing structures -- and a small, stand-alone Micro Hutong, which are inspired by the buildings in traditional hutong courtyards.
    Design studio Zaozuo is often referred to as the Ikea of China.
    ZaozuoDesign studio Zaozuo is often referred to as the Ikea of China.
    It&#39;s approach is to provide good design to the affluent, growing market of China&#39;s urbanites.
    ZaozuoIt's approach is to provide good design to the affluent, growing market of China's urbanites.
    A startup that was founded less than a year ago, Zaozuo&#39;s operations are mostly online.
    ZaozuoA startup that was founded less than a year ago, Zaozuo's operations are mostly online.
    The company employs local in-house designers, as well as prominent international names. Italian designer Luca Nichetto is the brand&#39;s art director.
    ZaozuoThe company employs local in-house designers, as well as prominent international names. Italian designer Luca Nichetto is the brand's art director.
    PINWU design studio was founded in 2009.
    PINWUPINWU design studio was founded in 2009.
    The studio is known for its use of traditional materials ...
    PINWUThe studio is known for its use of traditional materials ...
    ... which are incorporated into new products and designs.
    PINWU... which are incorporated into new products and designs.
    PINWU often uses materials such as bamboo, silk, porcelain, hamdmade paper and ceramics.
    PINWUPINWU often uses materials such as bamboo, silk, porcelain, hamdmade paper and ceramics.
    This chair is made using paper.
    PINWUThis chair is made using paper.
    Atlas Studio was founded in 2013 by Ahti Westphal, Jenny Chou, and Catherine McMahon.
    Atlas Studio Atlas Studio was founded in 2013 by Ahti Westphal, Jenny Chou, and Catherine McMahon.
    The three founders met while studying at the Rhode Island School of Design.
    Atlas Studio The three founders met while studying at the Rhode Island School of Design.
    Their shared interest in history and culture influences their design.
    Atlas Studio Their shared interest in history and culture influences their design.
    At Beijing Design Week, Atlas Studio will unveil an interactive exhibition called The Dye Room.
    Atlas Studio At Beijing Design Week, Atlas Studio will unveil an interactive exhibition called The Dye Room.
    The Dye Room will hold workshops where visitors can learn traditional, natural dying techniques.
    Atlas Studio The Dye Room will hold workshops where visitors can learn traditional, natural dying techniques.
    Ben Wu Studio was founded in 2011 by Wang Hongchao, Ge Wei and Peng You.
    Ben Wu StudioBen Wu Studio was founded in 2011 by Wang Hongchao, Ge Wei and Peng You.
    Ben Wu studio has partnered with international luxury labels such as Hermès, Vacheron Constantin and Baccarat.
    Ben Wu StudioBen Wu studio has partnered with international luxury labels such as Hermès, Vacheron Constantin and Baccarat.
    One standout item is the Fugu Bag.
    Ben Wu StudioOne standout item is the Fugu Bag.
    The inflatable, carbon fiber bag is designed to provide extra cushioning and protection for tech products that are used daily.
    Ben Wu StudioThe inflatable, carbon fiber bag is designed to provide extra cushioning and protection for tech products that are used daily.
    Paris Fashion Week

    Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week
    Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week
    Sophia Neophitou, editor-in-chief of 10 Magazine, shared some of her favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week with CNN Style. From Anthony Vaccarello's debut Yves Saint Laurent collection to a sneak peak with Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at Balmain, Paris Fashion Week is full of endless surprises.

    Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition

    From Kate to Charlie: Vogue 100 features rare celebrity portraits
    Vogue 100: A Century of Style Exhibition
    "Vogue 100: A Century of Style," a major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, showcased the remarkable range of photography that has been at the forefront of British Vogue since it was founded in 1916. The exhibition included rare photographs of The Beatles, Jude Law, and a controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot.

    ART X Lagos fair

    Lagos&#39; new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s &quot;State of a Nation&quot; explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
    ART X LagosLagos' new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria.
    Pictured here, Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other.
    Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai&#39;s work entitled &quot;Genesis&quot;.
    ART X Lagos Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work entitled "Genesis".
    The three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola&#39;s &quot;Colourfield Expressions&quot; (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.&lt;br /&gt;
    ART X LagosThe three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions" (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.
    International visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is &quot;Celebrations&quot; the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.
    ART X LagosInternational visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is "Celebrations" the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon.
    The exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.
    ART X LagosThe exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria.
    Founder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye&#39;s &quot;The Man&quot;.
    ART X LagosFounder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye's "The Man".
    Furthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo&#39;s &quot;Sans Tête&quot;.&lt;br /&gt;
    ART X LagosFurthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo's "Sans Tête".
    The project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is &quot;The Heart&quot; by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.
    ART X LagosThe project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is "The Heart" by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer.
    The prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor&#39;s work entitled &quot;Delayed Peace&quot;.
    ART X LagosThe prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor's work entitled "Delayed Peace".
    Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola&#39;s infamous film The Godfather in a series titled &quot;The Plantation Boy&quot;.
    ART X LagosNigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled "The Plantation Boy".
    One of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled &quot;Sweet Jesus&quot;.
    ART X LagosOne of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled "Sweet Jesus".
    Ade Adekola&#39;s series &quot;Flags and Conflicts&quot; explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.
    ART X LagosAde Adekola's series "Flags and Conflicts" explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost.
    The art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp&#39;s work entitled &quot;Primavera&quot;.
    ART X LagosThe art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp's work entitled "Primavera".
    ART X Lagos is not your traditional contemporary art fair in any shape or form. The audience is invited to observe the artists performing their crafts and are even encouraged to add their own mark by scribbling on a gigantic coloring wall. The idea behind ART X Lagos is to try bridge the gap that exists in Nigeria and West Africa between contemporary art and popular culture.

    Shepard Fairey HOCA exhibition

    Obama &#39;Hope&#39; artist: Trump is &#39;dangerous&#39;
    Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous'

      Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous'

    In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey's "Hope" -- the now iconic blue red poster depicting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama -- went viral, becoming the defining image of his campaign. Two election cycles later, Fairey's take on Donald Trump is a stark contrast to "Hope." CNN met with Fairey in Hong Kong, where the artist created three murals in the city and opened "Visual Disobedience," an exhibition of 300 of his works.

    London Design Biennale

    The inaugural edition of the London Design Biennale kicked off at Somerset House, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions. Under the theme of "Utopia by Design," 37 nations from six continents presented their visions.

    Vhils' neon ode exhibition

    Portuguese street artist "Vhils," known for drilling giant faces into building facades, found a fresh new canvas for his work when he opened his first Hong Kong solo exhibition titled "Vhils: Debris." Vhils worked with local neon masters and turned the city's walls and trams into works of art.
    "It's stimulating for me to try to do things here because it's not so expected," Vhils, 29, says of the flashy, fast-paced commercial hub of Hong Kong.

    London Fashion Week, Burberry's 'Orlando' inspired show

    Burberry calls for a new fashion model with an &#39;Orlando&#39;-inspired show at Makers House
    Burberry leads the charge for a new fashion model during London Fashion Week
    Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer and CEO of Burberry, leads the "see now, buy now" revolution in a stunning show set within an old bookshop in Soho, London. The show was live-streamed on the Burberry website, Facebook and YouTube. Burberry also launched on Facebook Messenger, offering live customer service facilities for eager buyers.

    Pebble Beach

    Highlights from Pebble Beach 2016 By Jared Paul Stern
    For those in the classic car universe there are few words more evocative than "Pebble Beach." From vintage race cars to the hordes of supercars that take over the golfing community every August, Pebble Beach celebrates automotive elegance.

    New York Auto show

    This is the first &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jaguar.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jaguar&lt;/a&gt; model from Jaguar Land Rover&#39;s new Special Vehicle Operations division. Its most striking feature is its 200 mile per hour top speed. Few owners will probably get to try that, though. It&#39;s powered by a 575-horsepower supercharged V8.
    Jaguar F-Type SVRThis is the first Jaguar model from Jaguar Land Rover's new Special Vehicle Operations division. Its most striking feature is its 200 mile per hour top speed. Few owners will probably get to try that, though. It's powered by a 575-horsepower supercharged V8.
    The recently redesigned &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mazda.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mazda&lt;/a&gt; Miata is a nice-looking sports car. It looks even better with a roof on it. The mid-section of the MX-5 RF&#39;s hardtop can fold away in about 12 seconds, leaving behind a Targa-style open roof.
    Mazda MX5 RFThe recently redesigned Mazda Miata is a nice-looking sports car. It looks even better with a roof on it. The mid-section of the MX-5 RF's hardtop can fold away in about 12 seconds, leaving behind a Targa-style open roof.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.spykercars.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spyker&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; motto is &quot;Nulla tenacia invia est via.&quot; In Latin, that means, &quot;For the tenacious, no road is impassable.&quot; The Dutch supercar maker is known for unusual but elegant designs. The Preliator is powered by a supercharged Audi V8 engine and its name means &quot;warrior&quot; in Latin. The word pays homage to, among other things, Spyker&#39;s own financial struggles over the last several years.
    Spyker C8 PreliatorSpyker's motto is "Nulla tenacia invia est via." In Latin, that means, "For the tenacious, no road is impassable." The Dutch supercar maker is known for unusual but elegant designs. The Preliator is powered by a supercharged Audi V8 engine and its name means "warrior" in Latin. The word pays homage to, among other things, Spyker's own financial struggles over the last several years.
    Debuting in striking yellow, the new &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.audiusa.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Audi&lt;/a&gt; R8 Spyder has a 540-horsepower V10 engine capable of launching this car to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;It has Audi&#39;s new virtual cockpit. The entire gauge cluster area is a big computer screen that can also show, say, navigation maps right in front of the driver.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;You can also opt for Audi&#39;s signature laser lighting system which provides extra bright lighting at night.
    Audi R8 SpyderDebuting in striking yellow, the new Audi R8 Spyder has a 540-horsepower V10 engine capable of launching this car to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

    It has Audi's new virtual cockpit. The entire gauge cluster area is a big computer screen that can also show, say, navigation maps right in front of the driver.

    You can also opt for Audi's signature laser lighting system which provides extra bright lighting at night.
    Behold! It&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.maserati.com/maserati/en/en/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maserati&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; first ever SUV, the Levante.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;When this SUV goes on sale in the U.S., prices are expected to start in the low $70,000 range.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A number of exotic car companies are moving into the SUV market, including Lamborghini, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Maserati isn&#39;t quite in that elevated territory, though.
    Maserati LevanteBehold! It's Maserati's first ever SUV, the Levante.

    When this SUV goes on sale in the U.S., prices are expected to start in the low $70,000 range.

    A number of exotic car companies are moving into the SUV market, including Lamborghini, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Maserati isn't quite in that elevated territory, though.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.porsche.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Porsche&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; new 718 Boxster features a turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that cranks out more horsepower and torque than the six-cylinder in the previous Boxster. It&#39;s more fuel efficient as well.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The exterior design got a facelift, resulting in a more modern look that&#39;s still distinctly Porsche.
    Porsche 718 BoxsterPorsche's new 718 Boxster features a turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that cranks out more horsepower and torque than the six-cylinder in the previous Boxster. It's more fuel efficient as well.

    The exterior design got a facelift, resulting in a more modern look that's still distinctly Porsche.
    It may be a luxury sedan, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bmwusa.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;BMW&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; latest collaboration German manufacturer Alpina is able to reach supercar speeds. It can go from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds.
    BMW Alpina B7It may be a luxury sedan, but BMW's latest collaboration German manufacturer Alpina is able to reach supercar speeds. It can go from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds.
    The latest hybrid concept from &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hyundaiusa.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hyundai&lt;/a&gt; demonstrates the futuristic aesthetic it has planned for Genesis, its newly launched luxury division.
    Hyundai Genesis New York ConceptThe latest hybrid concept from Hyundai demonstrates the futuristic aesthetic it has planned for Genesis, its newly launched luxury division.
    At the 2016 New York International Auto Show, the world's biggest auto brands debuted their most breathtaking new models, from Jaguar's new 200-mph F-Type SVR to Maserati's SUV.

    Abu Dhabi Art fair

    An international art fair through the eyes of artist Idris Khan
    An art fair through the eyes of artist Idris Khan
    "Art fairs are necessarily not for artists," says British artist Idris Khan, whose work combines painting, photography and sculpture. "What it does is it opens art to the masses a lot more. Not everyone goes to museums, not everyone can go and buy in galleries, so I think it opens up people's minds in a much more global way." CNN Style joined Khan at the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Art.