2016's most visually inspiring moments

(CNN) 2016 was a year to remember, or forget, depending on which side of history you're on. Politics and news aside, the cultural world in and of itself was alight with exhibitions, runway shows and creative innovations that will be talked about in years to come. Here's a look back at some of our most loved stories.

DMM.Planets Art

Technology and art collided at DMM.Planets Art, one of Japan's largest art exhibitions to-date. Tokyo-based artist collective teamLab created interactive installations in a 3,000-square-meter exhibition space full of LED lights.

This interactive exhibit changes structure, color and movement according to each visitor's movement.

RIBA's inaugural international prize

JUST WATCHED UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH UTEC in Peru wins RIBA International Prize 01:28

The Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru, won the Royal Institute of British Architects' (RIBA) inaugural International Prize. This prestigious international architecture award is given to the " most significant and inspirational building of the year ," according to the RIBA.

Hong Kong Art Week/Art Basel

JUST WATCHED 90-sec dance through Hong Kong's glamorous art week Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 90-sec dance through Hong Kong's glamorous art week 01:35

The world's largest art fair, Art Basel, descended on Hong Kong for its fourth year -- and its growing influence was felt throughout the neon city in March. A number of gallery openings, exhibition debuts, late-night parties , and satellite events were all timed to mark the occasion.

Design Miami

Each year the design industry descends on Miami Beach , Florida, for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.

At this year's fair, CNN Style invited a number of visionary talents from the fields of design, fashion, art and architecture to let their imaginations run wild with Google's Tilt Brush -- an app that allows users to paint the impossible. Watch here

Costume Institute's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in age of technology"

JUST WATCHED Iris van Herpen: When high fashion meets science Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Iris van Herpen: When high fashion meets science 02:16

The exhibition "Manus x Machina: Fashion in the age of technology," held at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, explored the interplay between fashion and technology and showcased works by designers such as Iris van Herpen, leading the charge.

Trevi Fountain's historic runway show

JUST WATCHED Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain 04:35

When Kendall Jenner opened Fendi's Autumn-Winter 2016-2017 haute couture show, gliding across a glass runway as the sun set on one of Rome's most historic landmarks, the audience of VIP editors and guests -- including Kate Hudson and Bella Thorne -- knew instantly that Karl Lagerfeld was making fashion history

Salone del Mobile

Turner Prize exhibition

British artist Helen Marten won this year's prestigious Turner Prize . Marten's works, along with other finalists, were showcased at the Turner Prize exhibition at London's Tate Britain. The Turner Prize has been awarded to an outstanding artist in Britain since 1984.

Yayoi Kusama's endless pumpkins and spinning chandeliers

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's new works were exhibited at Victoria Miro Gallery . Spanning the gallery's three London locations, it was the largest exhibition of the artist's work to come to Britain since her retrospective at Tate Modern in 2012

British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards

Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours

JUST WATCHED Inside Zeng Fanzhi's stunning new show Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside Zeng Fanzhi's stunning new show 02:20

T.O.P x Sotheby's auction #TTTOP

K-pop superstar T.O.P, of South Korean boy band Big Bang , collaborated with Sotheby's to curate an art auction titled #TTTOP . The entire 28 works from renowned artists, as well as emerging talents, sold for $17.4 million in October.

JUST WATCHED A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P. 02:39

'The Hive' at the Royal Botanical Gardens

Deep inside the Royal Botanical Gardens in London, a 40-ton steel sculpture was planted in a peaceful wildflower meadow. The structure, called "The Hive," is an ode to the plight of honeybees, created by artist Wolfgang Buttress . Lights and sounds inside the sculpture were controlled by the vibrations of a real beehive.

KAWS sculptures in Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Even if you don't know the name KAWS , you've probably seen his toy-like sculptures or actual toys that resemble Mickey Mouse dolls with self-esteem issues, which sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.

Born Brian Donnelly, New York-based former graffiti artist KAWS has worked with renowned personalities including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami . This year, KAWS and his army of cartoon giants invaded the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Beijing Design Week

China's design scene has witnessed an ascendency in recent years, and 2016's edition of Beijing Design Week (BJDW) celebrated the country's growing product design and craft industry, as well as changing attitudes toward products "Made in China."

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Beijing Design Week celebrates China's growing product design and craft industry. Beatrice Leanza, creative director of Beijing Design Week 2016, selects four studios and one brand that are changing attitudes towards products "Made in China". Scroll through to see her picks.



Above is a photo of one of the works featured in a 3D-printed fashion series that included work by WAX Architects, ASW Workshop, Nanjing 3D Printing Institute, Nanjing Fine Art School and designer NE-TIGER at Beijing Design Week 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – Architect Zhang Ke and his design studio ZAO/standardarchitecture recently took on a socially-driven housing initiative to protect Beijing's historic hutong areas. Hide Caption 2 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – Several traditional hutong neighborhoods have been demolished over the last decade. Hide Caption 3 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – The studio conceived the Micro Yuan'er -- a room that can be added on to existing structures -- and a small, stand-alone Micro Hutong, which are inspired by the buildings in traditional hutong courtyards. Hide Caption 4 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – Design studio Zaozuo is often referred to as the Ikea of China. Hide Caption 5 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – It's approach is to provide good design to the affluent, growing market of China's urbanites. Hide Caption 6 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – A startup that was founded less than a year ago, Zaozuo's operations are mostly online. Hide Caption 7 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – The company employs local in-house designers, as well as prominent international names. Italian designer Luca Nichetto is the brand's art director. Hide Caption 8 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – PINWU design studio was founded in 2009. Hide Caption 9 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – The studio is known for its use of traditional materials ... Hide Caption 10 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – ... which are incorporated into new products and designs. Hide Caption 11 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – PINWU often uses materials such as bamboo, silk, porcelain, hamdmade paper and ceramics. Hide Caption 12 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – This chair is made using paper. Hide Caption 13 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – Atlas Studio was founded in 2013 by Ahti Westphal, Jenny Chou, and Catherine McMahon. Hide Caption 14 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – The three founders met while studying at the Rhode Island School of Design. Hide Caption 15 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – Their shared interest in history and culture influences their design. Hide Caption 16 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – At Beijing Design Week, Atlas Studio will unveil an interactive exhibition called The Dye Room. Hide Caption 17 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – The Dye Room will hold workshops where visitors can learn traditional, natural dying techniques. Hide Caption 18 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – Ben Wu Studio was founded in 2011 by Wang Hongchao, Ge Wei and Peng You. Hide Caption 19 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – Ben Wu studio has partnered with international luxury labels such as Hermès, Vacheron Constantin and Baccarat. Hide Caption 20 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – One standout item is the Fugu Bag. Hide Caption 21 of 22 Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – The inflatable, carbon fiber bag is designed to provide extra cushioning and protection for tech products that are used daily. Hide Caption 22 of 22

Paris Fashion Week

Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition

"Vogue 100: A Century of Style," a major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, showcased the remarkable range of photography that has been at the forefront of British Vogue since it was founded in 1916. The exhibition included rare photographs of The Beatles, Jude Law, and a controversial Kate Moss underwear shoot.

ART X Lagos fair

Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Lagos' new contemporary art fair shines a light on a new consciousness of artistic production in Nigeria.

Pictured here, Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's "State of a Nation" explores a continent that has experienced more violent conflict than any other. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work entitled "Genesis". Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – The three-day affair features the work of up to 60 Nigerian and African artists, as well as interactive and live art performances. Ade Adekola's "Colourfield Expressions" (pictured here) - is playing a part in changing perceptions.

Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – International visitors are expected to flood in, eager to see what Lagos has to offer. Pictured here is "Celebrations" the work of contributing artist Barthélémy Toguo from Cameroon. Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – The exhibition will pay tribute to legendary photographer Johnson Donatus Aihumekeokhai Ojeikere, who is known for his work with unique hairstyles found in Nigeria. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Founder Tokini Peterside aims to magnify patronage of artists across the African continent. Pictured here is contributing artist Tayo Quaye's "The Man". Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Furthermore, Peterside hopes ART X Lagos will inspire the next generation of African artists. Pictured here is Amadou Sanogo's "Sans Tête".

Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – The project launched a competition for young artists to submit their work and win a chance to showcase their work at the next ART X Lagos. Pictured here is "The Heart" by Egyptian artist Ghada Amer. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – The prize-winner will be announced at the ART X Lagos opening preview. Pictured here is contributing visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor's work entitled "Delayed Peace". Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Nigerian artist Uche Okpa-Iroha inserts himself into scenes from Francis Ford Coppola's infamous film The Godfather in a series titled "The Plantation Boy". Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – One of the exciting features at ART X Lagos is a gigantic coloring wall designed by Karo Akpokiere. Pictured here is another piece of his entitled "Sweet Jesus". Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – Ade Adekola's series "Flags and Conflicts" explores the intricate relationships of nations at war or in conflict and the cost in human lives lost. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Behind the scenes at Lagos art fair ART X Lagos – The art fair offers a vital platform for growth and increased visibility, to both artists and galleries. Pictured here is contributing artist Sokari Douglas Camp's work entitled "Primavera". Hide Caption 13 of 13

ART X Lagos is not your traditional contemporary art fair in any shape or form. The audience is invited to observe the artists performing their crafts and are even encouraged to add their own mark by scribbling on a gigantic coloring wall. The idea behind ART X Lagos is to try bridge the gap that exists in Nigeria and West Africa between contemporary art and popular culture.

Shepard Fairey HOCA exhibition

JUST WATCHED Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama 'Hope' artist: Trump is 'dangerous' 03:35

In 2008, artist Shepard Fairey's "Hope" -- the now iconic blue red poster depicting then-presidential candidate Barack Obama -- went viral, becoming the defining image of his campaign. Two election cycles later, Fairey's take on Donald Trump is a stark contrast to "Hope." CNN met with Fairey in Hong Kong, where the artist created three murals in the city and opened " Visual Disobedience ," an exhibition of 300 of his works.

London Design Biennale

The inaugural edition of the London Design Biennale kicked off at Somerset House, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions. Under the theme of "Utopia by Design," 37 nations from six continents presented their visions.

Vhils' neon ode exhibition

Portuguese street artist " Vhils ," known for drilling giant faces into building facades, found a fresh new canvas for his work when he opened his first Hong Kong solo exhibition titled " Vhils: Debris ." Vhils worked with local neon masters and turned the city's walls and trams into works of art.

"It's stimulating for me to try to do things here because it's not so expected," Vhils, 29, says of the flashy, fast-paced commercial hub of Hong Kong.

London Fashion Week, Burberry's 'Orlando' inspired show

Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer and CEO of Burberry, leads the "see now, buy now" revolution in a stunning show set within an old bookshop in Soho, London. The show was live-streamed on the Burberry website, Facebook and YouTube . Burberry also launched on Facebook Messenger, offering live customer service facilities for eager buyers.

Pebble Beach

For those in the classic car universe there are few words more evocative than "Pebble Beach." From vintage race cars to the hordes of supercars that take over the golfing community every August, Pebble Beach celebrates automotive elegance.

New York Auto show

Photos: Jaguar F-Type SVR – This is the first Jaguar model from Jaguar Land Rover's new Special Vehicle Operations division. Its most striking feature is its 200 mile per hour top speed. Few owners will probably get to try that, though. It's powered by a 575-horsepower supercharged V8. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Mazda MX5 RF – The recently redesigned Mazda Miata is a nice-looking sports car. It looks even better with a roof on it. The mid-section of the MX-5 RF's hardtop can fold away in about 12 seconds, leaving behind a Targa-style open roof. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Spyker C8 Preliator – Spyker's motto is "Nulla tenacia invia est via." In Latin, that means, "For the tenacious, no road is impassable." The Dutch supercar maker is known for unusual but elegant designs. The Preliator is powered by a supercharged Audi V8 engine and its name means "warrior" in Latin. The word pays homage to, among other things, Spyker's own financial struggles over the last several years. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Audi R8 Spyder –



It has Audi's new virtual cockpit. The entire gauge cluster area is a big computer screen that can also show, say, navigation maps right in front of the driver.



You can also opt for Audi's signature laser lighting system which provides extra bright lighting at night. Debuting in striking yellow, the new Audi R8 Spyder has a 540-horsepower V10 engine capable of launching this car to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.It has Audi's new virtual cockpit. The entire gauge cluster area is a big computer screen that can also show, say, navigation maps right in front of the driver.You can also opt for Audi's signature laser lighting system which provides extra bright lighting at night. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Maserati Levante –



When this SUV goes on sale in the U.S., prices are expected to start in the low $70,000 range.



A number of exotic car companies are moving into the SUV market, including Lamborghini, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Maserati isn't quite in that elevated territory, though. Behold! It's Maserati's first ever SUV, the Levante.When this SUV goes on sale in the U.S., prices are expected to start in the low $70,000 range.A number of exotic car companies are moving into the SUV market, including Lamborghini, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Maserati isn't quite in that elevated territory, though. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Porsche 718 Boxster –



The exterior design got a facelift, resulting in a more modern look that's still distinctly Porsche. Porsche's new 718 Boxster features a turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that cranks out more horsepower and torque than the six-cylinder in the previous Boxster. It's more fuel efficient as well.The exterior design got a facelift, resulting in a more modern look that's still distinctly Porsche. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: BMW Alpina B7 – It may be a luxury sedan, but BMW's latest collaboration German manufacturer Alpina is able to reach supercar speeds. It can go from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Hyundai Genesis New York Concept – The latest hybrid concept from Hyundai demonstrates the futuristic aesthetic it has planned for Genesis, its newly launched luxury division. Hide Caption 8 of 8

At the 2016 New York International Auto Show , the world's biggest auto brands debuted their most breathtaking new models, from Jaguar's new 200-mph F-Type SVR to Maserati 's SUV.

Abu Dhabi Art fair