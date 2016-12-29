(CNN) When London-based fashion photographer Salvatore di Gregorio was invited by Cuba's minister of culture to shoot a photo essay in December 2015, he was intent on capturing the country's celebrated comparsas: the flamboyantly dressed performers who have become the face of carnival throughout the Caribbean and South America.

But rather than replicate the ubiquitous images of smiling performers dancing their way down sun-soaked streets, he chose to show an alternative view, photographing them in a more subdued light.

Foregoing the spectacle of carnival, he shot his subjects wearing full regalia -- replete with colorful sequins, feathers and Cuban flags -- in simple locations, creating a striking contrast between the festivity of their dress and the simplicity of their locales.

A year later, these photos are on view at the Fototeca de Cuba in Havana.

