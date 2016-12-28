Former student charged with murder of ex-teacher and their child

Story highlights Felicia Barahona was found with a cord around her neck, her dead son in bathtub

(CNN) A 23-year-old man who as a high school student fathered a child with his teacher is facing two counts of murder after his former lover and their son were found dead, according to New York police.

The bodies of Felicia Barahona, 36, and her 4-year-old son Miguel were found Monday in Barahona's Upper Manhattan apartment.

Barahona, unconscious and unresponsive on her living room floor, had a telephone cord wrapped around her neck. The child was discovered underwater in a bathtub. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Isaac Duran Infante, whose relationship with Barahona five years ago while he was a student and she was a teacher led to her being fired, was arrested Tuesday.

CNN has been trying to reach Infante for comment but it was not clear Wednesday morning whether he had legal representation.

