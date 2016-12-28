Breaking News

This village will relocate because of climate change

Updated 10:06 AM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Residents of Shishmaref, Alaska -- population 560 -- voted this year to relocate because of climate change. The community is inhabited mostly by indigenous Inupiat people. The coast of their barrier island is thawing and falling into the sea, among other issues.
Photos:
Residents of Shishmaref, Alaska -- population 560 -- voted this year to relocate because of climate change. The community is inhabited mostly by indigenous Inupiat people. The coast of their barrier island is thawing and falling into the sea, among other issues.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Shelton and Clara Kokeok are among the residents who say they won&#39;t leave the town, about 30 miles from the Arctic Circle. Their son, Norman, shown in the photograph, was killed when he fell through sea ice in 2007. They blame climate change for his death.
Photos:
Shelton and Clara Kokeok are among the residents who say they won't leave the town, about 30 miles from the Arctic Circle. Their son, Norman, shown in the photograph, was killed when he fell through sea ice in 2007. They blame climate change for his death.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
The Kokeoks live in a small blue house at the very edge of the barrier island, which is accessible only by plane much of the year. Most of their neighbors&#39; homes were moved back from the coast because of warming. One home fell into the sea.
Photos:
The Kokeoks live in a small blue house at the very edge of the barrier island, which is accessible only by plane much of the year. Most of their neighbors' homes were moved back from the coast because of warming. One home fell into the sea.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Seal is a staple of the local diet, and it&#39;s often dried and frozen outside for the winter.
Photos:
Seal is a staple of the local diet, and it's often dried and frozen outside for the winter.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Sealskin boots traditionally were used to keep feet warm and dry.
Photos:
Sealskin boots traditionally were used to keep feet warm and dry.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The Shishmaref Erosion and Relocation Coalition met in December 2016 to discuss plans for the move and other matters.
Photos:
The Shishmaref Erosion and Relocation Coalition met in December 2016 to discuss plans for the move and other matters.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
It&#39;s unclear to those on the relocation committee when -- or if -- the move will happen. The community has no substantial funding for the relocation effort, according to local coordinator Annie Weyiouanna.
Photos:
It's unclear to those on the relocation committee when -- or if -- the move will happen. The community has no substantial funding for the relocation effort, according to local coordinator Annie Weyiouanna.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Esau Sinnok and his adoptive mother, Bessi Sinnok, reluctantly say they want the village to move. The younger Sinnok says it&#39;s the only way to preserve the community&#39;s unique indigenous traditions. Climate change will force relocation if locals don&#39;t plan it, he said.
Photos:
Esau Sinnok and his adoptive mother, Bessi Sinnok, reluctantly say they want the village to move. The younger Sinnok says it's the only way to preserve the community's unique indigenous traditions. Climate change will force relocation if locals don't plan it, he said.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Susie Nayokpuk, left, and Hazel Fernandez complained about the heat in late December. &quot;I miss that cold-cold weather,&quot; said Fernandez. &quot;It&#39;s too weird. It&#39;s too warm.&quot; Thermometers that week showed temperatures in the 10s and 20s. The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the Earth.
Photos:
Susie Nayokpuk, left, and Hazel Fernandez complained about the heat in late December. "I miss that cold-cold weather," said Fernandez. "It's too weird. It's too warm." Thermometers that week showed temperatures in the 10s and 20s. The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the Earth.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Relocating the village would be too expensive, said Percy Nayokpuk, who owns a store in town. Shipping costs would increase if residents moved to the mainland. Still, he said, &quot;I think to deny that there&#39;s climate change is wrong. Climate change is happening.&quot;
Photos:
Relocating the village would be too expensive, said Percy Nayokpuk, who owns a store in town. Shipping costs would increase if residents moved to the mainland. Still, he said, "I think to deny that there's climate change is wrong. Climate change is happening."
Hide Caption
10 of 18
There are two stores in town, both stocked primarily by plane. Many local people live off the land by fishing and hunting. Traditional foods include seal, walrus, caribou and plants picked from the tundra.
Photos:
There are two stores in town, both stocked primarily by plane. Many local people live off the land by fishing and hunting. Traditional foods include seal, walrus, caribou and plants picked from the tundra.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Freakishly warm weather has thrown off hunting and fishing seasons, though, making locals somewhat more reliant on consumer goods. Some carry prices many times those found in the mainland United States.
Photos:
Freakishly warm weather has thrown off hunting and fishing seasons, though, making locals somewhat more reliant on consumer goods. Some carry prices many times those found in the mainland United States.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
On December 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun rose about 12:45 p.m. and set around 3:20 p.m. Life continues in the dark hours of the day.
Photos:
On December 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun rose about 12:45 p.m. and set around 3:20 p.m. Life continues in the dark hours of the day.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Most homes have no running water or sewage. Locals harvest ice from a nearby lake and melt it for drinking water.
Photos:
Most homes have no running water or sewage. Locals harvest ice from a nearby lake and melt it for drinking water.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
The local church is one of the main landmarks in town. There are only a couple of trucks on the island. Most people travel on foot or snowmobile.
Photos:
The local church is one of the main landmarks in town. There are only a couple of trucks on the island. Most people travel on foot or snowmobile.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Some parents say they don&#39;t talk about the pending relocation with their children, fearing it will be too upsetting. Other young people want the village to move, fearing it will become too dangerous as warming continues.
Photos:
Some parents say they don't talk about the pending relocation with their children, fearing it will be too upsetting. Other young people want the village to move, fearing it will become too dangerous as warming continues.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Shishmaref has been located on its barrier island for perhaps 400 years. Locals previously were nomadic, following game across this part of Alaska.
Photos:
Shishmaref has been located on its barrier island for perhaps 400 years. Locals previously were nomadic, following game across this part of Alaska.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
It&#39;s unclear what will happen to the local cemetery if and when the town is moved. Norman Kokeok -- who fell through the ice and died in 2007 -- is among those buried there, according to family members.
Photos:
It's unclear what will happen to the local cemetery if and when the town is moved. Norman Kokeok -- who fell through the ice and died in 2007 -- is among those buried there, according to family members.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
11 Sutter Alaska25 Sutter Alaska22 Sutter Alaska15 Sutter Alaska14 Sutter Alaska17 Sutter Alaska19 Sutter Alaska13 Sutter Alaska21 Sutter Alaska08 Sutter Alaska01 Sutter Alaska02 Sutter Alaska06 Sutter Alaska12 Sutter Alaska16 Sutter Alaska23 Sutter Alaska24 Sutter Alaska10 Sutter Alaska
Residents of Shishmaref, Alaska, voted in August 2016 to relocate because of climate change. The coast is thawing and eroding, toppling a home into the sea and forcing others back from the edge.