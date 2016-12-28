How did this driver hit 236 consecutive green lights?

Story highlights Ride-share driver Noah Forman hit 236 green lights in a row in New York City

He hopes to hit 500 over the next few years

(CNN) If you're an urban driver, you probably feel lucky after hitting two green lights in a row.

But on December 3, New York Uber driver Noah Forman hit not one or two in a row, but 236

His interest in beating the traffic system started in 2014 when he saw a video of a driver hitting 55 straight green lights.

"I just thought I could totally beat that," Forman told CNN. "After a few years of driving, you notice a pattern."

Forman had been driving a Yellow Cab since 2005 and gained notoriety in 2014 when he posted a video of himself hitting more than 100 lights in a row to YouTube.

