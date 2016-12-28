Breaking News

Ana Ivanovic announces retirement from pro tennis

December 28, 2016

Ana Ivanovic, pictured with soccer star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, announced her retirement from tennis on December 28, 2016.
Ana Ivanovic, pictured with soccer star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, announced her retirement from tennis on December 28, 2016.
Ivanovic married the Germany and Manchester United footballer in Venice, Italy, in July 2016.
Ivanovic married the Germany and Manchester United footballer in Venice, Italy, in July 2016.
Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic pose for pictures on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the &quot;United for UNICEF Gala Dinner&quot; at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 29, 2015.
Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic pose for pictures on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the "United for UNICEF Gala Dinner" at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 29, 2015.
Ivanovic is a former tennis world No. 1 whose sole grand slam came when she beat Russia&#39;s Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final. However, she ended 2016 at 63rd in the WTA rankings.
Ivanovic is a former tennis world No. 1 whose sole grand slam came when she beat Russia's Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final. However, she ended 2016 at 63rd in the WTA rankings.
The Serbian&#39;s last top-level match was a first-round defeat against 89th-ranked Czech Denisa Allertova at the 2016 US Open on August 30, having also lost her opening match at the Rio Olympics.
The Serbian's last top-level match was a first-round defeat against 89th-ranked Czech Denisa Allertova at the 2016 US Open on August 30, having also lost her opening match at the Rio Olympics.
Germany captain Schweinsteiger suffered disappointment in the 2016 European Championship semifinals after his handball gifted France the lead -- the host nation went on to win 2-0.
Germany captain Schweinsteiger suffered disappointment in the 2016 European Championship semifinals after his handball gifted France the lead -- the host nation went on to win 2-0.
Days earlier, Ivanovic lost to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon, and later blamed her defeat on a wrist injury.
Days earlier, Ivanovic lost to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon, and later blamed her defeat on a wrist injury.
Schweinsteiger showed off the World Cup trophy in Berlin as Germany celebrated winning 2014 tournament in Brazil.
Schweinsteiger showed off the World Cup trophy in Berlin as Germany celebrated winning 2014 tournament in Brazil.
Another German, Steffi Graf, is part of sport&#39;s most famous couple after marrying American Andre Agassi in 2001. Between them, the tennis greats have 30 grand slams -- and two children.
Sport's Power CouplesAnother German, Steffi Graf, is part of sport's most famous couple after marrying American Andre Agassi in 2001. Between them, the tennis greats have 30 grand slams -- and two children.
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka while both were competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics. Injury forced her to retire from tennis in 2002, since when she has worked as the 17-time grand slam winner&#39;s PR manager.
Sport's Power CouplesRoger Federer met his wife Mirka while both were competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics. Injury forced her to retire from tennis in 2002, since when she has worked as the 17-time grand slam winner's PR manager.
After failed relationships with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, English footballer Sol Campbell and Czech tennis player Radek Štěpánek, former Swiss tennis No. 1 Martina Hingis found love with show jumper Thibault Hutin -- marrying the Frenchman in 2010.
Sport's Power CouplesAfter failed relationships with Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, English footballer Sol Campbell and Czech tennis player Radek Štěpánek, former Swiss tennis No. 1 Martina Hingis found love with show jumper Thibault Hutin -- marrying the Frenchman in 2010.
Golfer Greg Norman and tennis pro Chris Evert tied the know in 2008 but the marriage lasted only 15 months, ending in 2009. Between them, they won 20 major titles -- with Norman winning two.
And one that didn't work... Golfer Greg Norman and tennis pro Chris Evert tied the know in 2008 but the marriage lasted only 15 months, ending in 2009. Between them, they won 20 major titles -- with Norman winning two.
Football star Mia Hamm and baseball player Nomar Garciaparra married in 2003 and have two twin girls in 2007.
Sport's Power CouplesFootball star Mia Hamm and baseball player Nomar Garciaparra married in 2003 and have two twin girls in 2007.
(CNN)Twenty-four hours after teasing her 1.23 million Twitter followers with news of an "important" announcement, Ana Ivanovic has revealed that she is retiring from professional tennis.

In a two-minute video streamed on her official Facebook page, the 29-year-old said hanging up her racket was a "difficult decision" to make.
    "There is no other way to say it -- I've decided to retire from professional tennis. It has been a difficult decision but there is so much to celebrate. I began dreaming of tennis when I was five (years old) when I saw Monica Seles playing on TV..." the Serbian said.
    "I've seen the heights I've never dreamed of achieving -- 15 WTA titles, (reached) three grand slam finals, a Fed Cup final and I've played so many memorable matches. Not bad for a tiny slip of a girl from Serbia!"
    Ivanovic won her first and only grand slam singles title in 2008, beating Russia's Dinara Safina in the French Open final -- the victory, and an Australian Open final appearance earlier that year, sent her to the top of the women's rankings.
    Since turning pro in 2003, Ivanovic has earned $15.5 million in on-court prize money, according the the WTA website. With her substantial sponsorship revenue, she was eighth on Forbes' highest-paid female athletes list for 2016 despite slumping to 63rd in the rankings.
    WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon described Ivanovic as a "true champion" in a statement released Wednesday.
    "Ana is a true champion and a great ambassador for the sport of women's tennis," Simon said.
    "She has contributed greatly to the entire sport, both in her home country of Serbia and across the globe. She will certainly be missed on our tour as she is not only one of a very select few that achieved the WTA No. 1 ranking but is also one of the most respected players on Tour."
    Injuries have dogged Ivanovic in recent years, which she said had contributed to her decision to bow out at a relatively young age. Her last appearance on court was at the US Open in August, when she lost in the first round.
    "It's well known I've been hampered by injuries so for myself, my fans and all these young girls and boys who might be watching me -- I can only play if I perform up to my own high standards and I can no longer do that, so it's time to move on," she said.
    "Tennis has always been my love but I'm so excited about what comes next ... I will explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion among other endeavors. I will also have more time for my philanthropic activities.
    "I've lived my dreams and really hope others to do so as well."