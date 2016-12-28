Ana Ivanovic announces retirement from pro tennis

Story highlights Former world No. 1 announces retirement

(CNN) Twenty-four hours after teasing her 1.23 million Twitter followers with news of an "important" announcement, Ana Ivanovic has revealed that she is retiring from professional tennis.

In a two-minute video streamed on her official Facebook page , the 29-year-old said hanging up her racket was a "difficult decision" to make.

"There is no other way to say it -- I've decided to retire from professional tennis. It has been a difficult decision but there is so much to celebrate. I began dreaming of tennis when I was five (years old) when I saw Monica Seles playing on TV..." the Serbian said.

"I've seen the heights I've never dreamed of achieving -- 15 WTA titles, (reached) three grand slam finals, a Fed Cup final and I've played so many memorable matches. Not bad for a tiny slip of a girl from Serbia!"