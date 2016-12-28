Story highlights Football players listened to civil rights leaders speak in Atlanta

They are in town for the Peach Bowl on New Year's eve

(CNN) Never underestimate an athlete's ability to move the dial on social justice issues. That's the message college football players received during their pilgrimage to Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Players from the University of Alabama and the University of Washington were in Atlanta Tuesday night for their New Year's eve duel at the Peach Bowl. But days before the big game, the players got a history lesson at the church where King was baptized, where he preached and where his funeral was held.

The Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies sat in the pews and listened intently as former mayor Andrew Young and civil rights leader Xernona Clayton delivered words of inspiration.

"If you had to choose who had more of an impact on the desegregation of Georgia, Martin Luther King or Herschel Walker? Herschel would probably win because he made Georgia No. 1," said Young, who worked alongside King in their fight for racial equality.

The players sit in the pews of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Young's point is poignant because in the 1980s, long after landmark Supreme Court cases, Walker "did more to desegregate the South more than they probably know because football is our religion," Young said.

Read More