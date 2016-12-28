Bradley Wiggins: British cycling star announces retirement

Story highlights Britain's most decorated Olympian retires

(CNN) Bradley Wiggins, the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France and a five-time Olympic champion, has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old, whose use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) for a longstanding asthma complaint has been scrutinized in recent months, made the announcement via his official Facebook page.

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfill my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12," Wiggins said in a statement Wednesday.

SIR BRADLEY WIGGINS ANNOUNCING RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL CYCLING. You can find the full statement on our Facebook page #WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/6S2zXM1vYT — Wiggins (@OfficialWIGGINS) December 28, 2016

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world's best coaches and managers who I will always be grateful to for their support."

Wiggins won the 2012 Tour de France with Team Sky and competed at five Summer Olympics for Great Britain in both track and road races.

