USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's service

(CNN) The USS Gabrielle Giffords is set to sail.

The Navy accepted delivery of the $475-million littoral combat ship from shipbuilders during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, last week.

Named in honor of the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head and badly wounded in 2011, the vessel is the ninth littoral combat ship to join the fleet.

It is also the 16th naval ship to be named for a woman.

The Navy expects to receive a total of 26 LCS ships, which come in two versions, the Independence class and Freedom class.

