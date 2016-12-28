Trump: 'NOT' a smooth transition after Obama roadblocks

Story highlights President Barack Obama has repeatedly pledged a smooth transition

President-electt Donald Trump tweeted that was 'NOT!' the case

(CNN) Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of making "many inflammatory statements and roadblocks" during the President-elect's transition to the White House.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" Trump tweeted

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

The tweet comes after Obama said in an interview published this week that he could have beaten Trump in the 2016 election if he were eligible to run a third time.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Read More