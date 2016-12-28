House GOP proposes new fines in response to Democrats' gun sit-in

Story highlights Unprecedented use of social media from a sit-in earlier this year gained national attention

(CNN) House Republican leaders are proposing new fines as a way to crack down on Members of Congress who violate rules governing floor debate.

The move is a response to Democrats' sit-in in June protesting the refusal of the GOP to schedule votes on gun control measures.

That protest halted legislative business and forced GOP leaders to cut short the week's planned votes . The GOP leadership, which controls the cameras in the chamber, recessed the House and shut down official coverage, but Democrats turned to livestreaming tools like Periscope and Facebook Live to broadcast dozens of members making speeches from the House floor.

The unprecedented use of social media from the sit-in gained national attention, but didn't result in any action on gun bills. Rank and file Republicans, irritated at the flagrant disregard for decorum rules, pressured leaders to punish the rule breakers, saying letting it go would only encourage more disruptions in the future.

The rules package for the 115th Congress doesn't penalize any of those Democrats who participated in the summer protest, but it includes a provision imposing a $500 fine for any House member who uses electronic photography or audio recording that broadcasts any proceedings from the House floor in the future. For any additional violation the fine would be increase to $2,500 per offense and the money would be taken out of a member's salary.

