(CNN) House GOP leaders are planning to move quickly to pass three measures after the new Congress is sworn in next week that would boost President-elect Donald Trump's agenda before he is sworn in, a senior House Republican leadership aide told CNN Wednesday.

Republicans are looking to bring up a non-binding House resolution condemning a recent vote at United Nations that has caused intense blowback from Israel. That resolution pronounced Israeli settlements in the West Bank "had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security."

Congressional Republicans denounced the vote and the US move to abstain and are threatening additional action targeting the UN, such as suspending funding.

Some top Democrats on Capitol Hill have also criticized the Obama administration's handling of the matter and the resolution is likely to pass with significant bipartisan support.

The number two House Democrat issued a critical statement Tuesday evening breaking with the President's strategy on the vote.

