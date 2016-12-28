WH says it would veto UN resolution recognizing Palestinian state

Story highlights "We've made that clear over and over," Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said

Netanyahu said Israelis are worried about a UN resolution recognizing a Palestinian state

Washington (CNN) The Obama administration would veto any UN resolution that dictated a peace solution or recognized a Palestinian state, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said Wednesday.

Rhodes was speaking hours after Secretary of State John Kerry strongly criticized Israel's decision to build settlements in the West Bank, saying it was ruining the prospect of a Palestinian state.

"So just to be clear here, when (Kerry) says, 'These are not the choices we will make,' which is kind of vague, is he saying that the US would veto any resolution in the UN which might dictate a peace solution or might recognize a Palestinian state?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked Rhodes on "The Lead."

"Yes," Rhodes responded. "We've made that clear over and over, Jake."

Rhodes continued, "We are focused on this one because the current trends on the ground, particularly the current Israeli settlement activity, is making a two-state solution potentially impossible and creating a reality where essentially what you have is a one-state solution where the West Bank is repeatedly occupied by Israeli settlements."

