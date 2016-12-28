Story highlights David Axelrod served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama

(CNN) CNN political contributor David Axelrod said Wednesday he believes there will be another president of color after President Barack Obama leaves the White House.

Don Lemon asked Axelrod on CNN's "New Day," "Do you think we'll see another black president, a Hispanic president, a woman president in our lifetime? Meaning in the next 20 to 30 years or so?"

"Absolutely," said Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama, who recently had a lengthy interview with the President as part of The Axe Files podcast series . "I think the remarkability of that has been punctured by the Obama election and now I think you will see that."

"And you see a country that's becoming more diverse, so I think you'll see candidates emerge -- blacks, Hispanics, women who will compete for the presidency and some will win," he added.

