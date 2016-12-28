Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Media should stop giving Trump wall-to-wall coverage of every tweet

Even Trump's surrogates at times have had trouble explaining what Trump meant by his tweets, Obeidallah says

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It's time the media stop treating Donald Trump like a Kardashian and more like the person who, come January 20, will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. And for the media, that should start by no longer giving Trump wall-to-wall coverage of every tweet -- especially ones on substantive policy issues.

As things stand, Trump tweets and the media chases. It's like an updated version of Pavlov's dog, but instead of a dog salivating, it's the media salivating every time they hear Trump has unleashed another tweet.

Dean Obeidallah

When he does, the media -- especially cable news outlets -- goes into overdrive, with experts trying to decipher what Trump meant by his latest 140-character musing. Next come the political pundits who speculate over the political potential fallout from the tweet. And before we can ever figure out if Trump is actually signaling a strategic policy change or if he was just bored and felt like tweeting, then he is on to the next series of tweets prompting an identical media reaction all over again.

During all this, the American people are increasingly being lulled into a sense that it's somehow OK for our president to simply tweet policy positions and not be required to give us detailed policy proposals or explanations.

We can't spend the next four years as a nation doing that. Instead the major media outlets should collectively agree to ignore Trump's tweets. In fact, CNN's Don Lemon said as much Tuesday , suggesting that news executives agree to not cover Trump's tweets.

Read More