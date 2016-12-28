Penn Jillette: Carrie Fisher and me at the porn awards

Breaking News

By Penn Jillette

Updated 1:54 PM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas&#39; &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene&quot; in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie &quot;Shampoo&quot; in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974.
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977.
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977.
Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
Fisher on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980.
Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980.
Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/16/entertainment/carrie-fisher-harrison-ford/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair&lt;/a&gt; during the 1976 filming of &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. Fisher revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars."
Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2007/SHOWBIZ/Movies/03/07/carrie.fisher/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;well-respected script doctor&lt;/a&gt; of such movies as &quot;The Wedding Singer&quot; and &quot;Sister Act.&quot;
Fisher is a well-respected script doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."
Fisher stars in the film, &quot;Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi&quot; in 1983. The &#39;gold bikini&#39; is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.healthyplace.com/bipolar-disorder/articles/carrie-fisher-and-manic-depression/postcards-a-book-by-carrie-fisher/?t=s&amp;url=/public_bookmarks.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24&lt;/a&gt; -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
Fisher stars in the film, "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi" in 1983. The 'gold bikini' is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. Fisher was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24 and has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher&#39;s 1987 novel, &quot;Postcards from the Edge&quot; -- is seen at the film&#39;s premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
Meryl Streep portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge."
Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, &quot;The Best Awful,&quot; in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher&#39;s life.
Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life.
&quot;Star Wars&quot; trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
"Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play &quot;Wishful Drinking&quot; at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
Fisher takes part in a &quot;Star Wars&quot; celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; in central London on December 16, 2015.
Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015.
Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, &quot;Wild Tales,&quot; won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents&#39; Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
Fisher signs copies of her book, &quot;The Princess Diarist,&quot; in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
Fisher signs copies of her book, "The Princess Diarist," in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
  Penn Jillette met Carrie Fisher at a porn awards ceremony
  She was smart, funny, sophisticated, brave and honest enough to live outside the law

Penn Jillette, a writer, television host and frequent guest on a wide range of shows, is half of the Emmy Award-winning magic act duo Penn & Teller. His most recent book is "Presto." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)"I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

--from "Wishful Drinking," by Carrie Fisher
    --------------------------
    I met Carrie Fisher in 1990. The crazy freedom fighter and pornographer, Al Goldstein, had invited me as his date to the Adult Video Awards -- the porn awards. They were held in Santa Monica in a circus tent. Al and I were led to a table with Buck Henry and Buck's date, Carrie Fisher. I was star struck.
    Penn Jillette
    Penn Jillette
    I never gave two space figs about "Star Wars" but I am nuts for funny writers and Buck and Carrie are two of the funniest. There was no place on Earth I would have rather been that night than at Buck and Carrie's table at the porn awards.
    I didn't know what to say to Carrie to get a conversation started, but before I even sat down, Nina Hartley came over to say hi. Nina is a porn actor friend of mine, and she had just gotten new breast implants and she wanted to show them off to me. Nina wanted to show them off to everyone and I was so happy to be a subset of her everyone. Nina asked me how her new breasts looked and I told her, honestly, that they looked great.
    Nina then invited me to give them a feel. As Carrie Fisher's ex-husband, Paul Simon, once sang, "Who am I to blow against the wind?" We were in public ... but a very special kind of public. We were in porn public. I reached up under Nina's shirt, checked out the surgery, and praised Nina's after-market rack.
    Penn Jillette and Carrie Fisher in 1990 at the Adult Video Awards in Santa Monica.
    Penn Jillette and Carrie Fisher in 1990 at the Adult Video Awards in Santa Monica.
    Before Nina even left our table, Carrie said the first words she would ever say to me. "Penn, would you like to feel my breasts? I've been in legitimate features."
    Wow. I fell in love. I was in awe. It wasn't just the sexy, self-assured stunt of inviting a stranger to reach under her shirt that killed me; it was mostly the use of the phrase "legitimate features." That's perfect comedy writing.
    The rest of the evening was sitting with Carrie, Buck, and Al and having the time of my life. I couldn't keep up, but I sure could listen and learn and laugh.
    Carrie and I stayed friends. Several years later when she was telling her version of "The Aristocrats" joke for our movie of that name, she kept asking me -- while we were rolling -- who had done the dirtiest, most disgusting, depraved, version of the joke we'd recorded so far. She wanted to know whom she had to beat.
    The dirtiest up to that point had been Gilbert Gottfried and Bob Saget. But Carrie beat them fists up. She won and stole our movie.
    When Carrie introduced me to her mom, Debbie Reynolds, in Las Vegas, the introduction included how we had met at the porn awards. Carrie couldn't resist pointing out that her mom was also stacked and reminding me that Ms. Reynolds had also been in legitimate features.
    Carrie Fisher was what it meant to be in showbiz. She was smart, funny, sophisticated, brave and honest enough to live outside the law. I loved her. I will miss her.