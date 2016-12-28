Turkey and Russia agree on draft Syria ceasefire, report says

Story highlights Terror groups like ISIS are not included in the plan

A ceasefire could give way to political talks in Kazakhstan

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkey and Russia have reportedly agreed on a draft nationwide ceasefire in Syria, the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu said Wednesday.

The report cited an unnamed source saying that Ankara and Moscow would try to bring a ceasefire into effect at midnight.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that Turkey had prepared an agreement, Reuters reported, but it was not immediately clear if the Syrian rebel groups involved in the conflict were aware of the draft plan.

CNN has contacted all parties for comment.

The Anadolu report said that unspecified "terrorist organizations" would be excluded from the deal. In past agreements, "terrorist organizations" have included ISIS and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat al-Nusra.

