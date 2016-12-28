Report: Turkey and Russia agree on Syria ceasefire draft

Story highlights Terror groups like ISIS are not included in the deal

A ceasefire could give way to political talks in Kazakhstan

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkey and Russia have agreed on a draft nationwide ceasefire in Syria, the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported Wednesday.

The report cited a source saying that Ankara and Moscow would try to bring the ceasefire in effect at midnight. Terror groups would be excluded from the agreement, it said.

If the ceasefire succeeds, the regime and the opposition parties will start political negotiations led by Turkey and Russia in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It was not immediately clear if any of the Syrian rebel groups have agreed to the ceasefire plan.

The ceasefire draft comes six days after Syrian regime forces regained control of the key city of Aleppo -- a major turning point in the country's civil war that has raged for nearly six years and has killed an estimated 400,000 people.

