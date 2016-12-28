Turkey and Russia agree on draft Syria ceasefire, report says

Story highlights Terror groups like ISIS are not included in the deal

A ceasefire could give way to political talks in Kazakhstan

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkey and Russia have reportedly agreed on a draft nationwide ceasefire in Syria, the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu said Wednesday.

The report cited a source saying that Ankara and Moscow would try to bring the ceasefire in effect at midnight. It said that "terrorist groups" -- such as ISIS and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat al-Nusra -- would be excluded from the agreement.

It was not immediately clear if any of the Syrian rebel groups were aware of the ceasefire plan. CNN has contacted all parties for comment.

A successful nationwide ceasefire hinges on many fighting factions laying down arms -- forces from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon are also fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Some rebel groups have been armed and supported by the United States, and sectarian divisions still run deep in Syria.

Read More