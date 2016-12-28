Jerusalem cancels vote on settlement construction

Story highlights West Bank mayor blasts John Kerry ahead of Middle East speech

Official: Prime Minister Netanyahu asked for Wednesday's vote to be canceled

Jerusalem (CNN) The city of Jerusalem has canceled a vote Wednesday to approve the construction of 492 units -- such as homes, synagogues and other public buildings -- in East Jerusalem, a city council member said.

The decision follows a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said council member Hanan Rubin, who's also a member of the city's zoning committee.

"The municipality regards housing in Jerusalem as a municipal need rather than a political action, and therefore there is no need to vote on this on a sensitive day when John Kerry is to give a speech," Rubin said. "We don't want to be a part of a political controversy."

However, the mayor of an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Oded Revivi, didn't hold back from blasting Kerry ahead of his address Wednesday at the State Department.