Jerusalem cancels vote on settlement construction

The UNSC recently condemned Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) The city of Jerusalem has canceled a vote Wednesday to approve the construction of 492 units -- such as homes, synagogues and other public buildings -- in East Jerusalem, a city council member said.

The decision follows a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said council member Hanan Rubin, who's also a member of the city's zoning committee.

"The municipality regards housing in Jerusalem as a municipal need rather than a political action, and therefore there is no need to vote on this on a sensitive day when John Kerry is to give a speech," Rubin said. "We don't want to be a part of a political controversy."

Kerry's speech Wednesday at the State Department comes at a time of frayed relations between the US and Israel following the Obama administration's controversial decision to abstain from Friday's UN Security Council vote.