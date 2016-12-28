Jerusalem cancels vote on settlement construction

Story highlights
- Official: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked for Wednesday's vote to be canceled
- The UNSC recently condemned Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem
Jerusalem (CNN)The city of Jerusalem has canceled a vote Wednesday to approve the construction of 492 units -- such as homes, synagogues and other public buildings -- in East Jerusalem, a city council member said.
The decision follows a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said council member Hanan Rubin, who's also a member of the city's zoning committee.
It comes days after the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also comes as US Secretary of State John Kerry prepares to give a speech on the Obama administration's vision for Middle East peace.
"The municipality regards housing in Jerusalem as a municipal need rather than a political action, and therefore there is no need to vote on this on a sensitive day when John Kerry is to give a speech," Rubin said. "We don't want to be a part of a political controversy."
Kerry's speech Wednesday at the State Department comes at a time of frayed relations between the US and Israel following the Obama administration's controversial decision to abstain from Friday's UN Security Council vote.
Kerry said at the time of the vote that he would, in the coming days, "share more detailed thoughts, drawn from the experience of the last several years, on the way ahead."
On Sunday, Netanyahu summoned the US ambassador and launched a scathing attack on the Obama administration after its refusal to veto the UN Security Council resolution.
US President-elect Donald Trump also called on the Obama administration to wield its veto.