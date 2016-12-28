Breaking News

How Africa's rare gems made their way to the red carpet

By Sophie Morlin-Yron,CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

From Fabergé to Cartier and Chopard, a number of high-end jewelers have used African colored gemstones in recent creations. Pictured: Julianne Moore in Zambian emerald earrings from Chopard&#39;s Green Carpet Collection in Cannes in 2016.&lt;br /&gt;
High end jewelryFrom Fabergé to Cartier and Chopard, a number of high-end jewelers have used African colored gemstones in recent creations. Pictured: Julianne Moore in Zambian emerald earrings from Chopard's Green Carpet Collection in Cannes in 2016.
Actress Mila Kunis in 9.32 carat Mozambican ruby earrings from Fabergé&#39;s Devotion collection. Recent discoveries of ruby and emerald in Africa are challenging traditional sources, such as Colombia for emeralds and Myanmar for ruby.
On the red carpetActress Mila Kunis in 9.32 carat Mozambican ruby earrings from Fabergé's Devotion collection. Recent discoveries of ruby and emerald in Africa are challenging traditional sources, such as Colombia for emeralds and Myanmar for ruby.
Colored gemstones company Gemfields are the largest producers of the African gems. Kunis, pictured here wearing African stones, was the company&#39;s brand ambassador between 2013 and 2015.
Brand ambassadorColored gemstones company Gemfields are the largest producers of the African gems. Kunis, pictured here wearing African stones, was the company's brand ambassador between 2013 and 2015.
French luxury jeweler Cartier is among the companies that have embraced the Mozambican ruby.
High end jewelleryFrench luxury jeweler Cartier is among the companies that have embraced the Mozambican ruby.
Cartier used a 15-carat oval-shaped Mozambican ruby in a the Reine Makéda necklace, pictured, part of their Royal Collection created for the 2014 Biennale des Antiquaires.
Made for royalsCartier used a 15-carat oval-shaped Mozambican ruby in a the Reine Makéda necklace, pictured, part of their Royal Collection created for the 2014 Biennale des Antiquaires.
Actress Jane Fonda wore the choker-style necklace during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.&lt;br /&gt;
Ruby necklaceActress Jane Fonda wore the choker-style necklace during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
Also part of the Reine Makéda collection is a pair of Mozambican ruby and diamond pendants from Cartier, pictured.
Ruby pendantsAlso part of the Reine Makéda collection is a pair of Mozambican ruby and diamond pendants from Cartier, pictured.
Discovered in 2009, the deposits in Montepuez, northern Mozambique are rapidly becoming the world&#39;s largest known ruby source, according to the Gemological Institute of America, (GIA).
Cut gems from MozambiqueDiscovered in 2009, the deposits in Montepuez, northern Mozambique are rapidly becoming the world's largest known ruby source, according to the Gemological Institute of America, (GIA).
The shade of a ruby may vary depending on its country of origin and some experts consider the highest quality Mozambican ruby to be comparable to that of Myanmar, which is sometimes described as having the color of pigeon blood.
Rough cut high quality Mozambican rubyThe shade of a ruby may vary depending on its country of origin and some experts consider the highest quality Mozambican ruby to be comparable to that of Myanmar, which is sometimes described as having the color of pigeon blood.
Like ruby, the sapphire is part of the conundrum family and comes in a variety of colors including violet, green, orange, pink and blue. It&#39;s traditionally sourced in Kashmir, India, with African sources including Nigeria and Madagascar, becoming the leading sources today, according to GIA.
SapphireLike ruby, the sapphire is part of the conundrum family and comes in a variety of colors including violet, green, orange, pink and blue. It's traditionally sourced in Kashmir, India, with African sources including Nigeria and Madagascar, becoming the leading sources today, according to GIA.
Among the well-known faces spotted at the Gemfield&#39;s events and launch parties are actresses Ashley Olsen and Kristina Hendricks, pictured here in Jamie Wolf earrings set with Mozambican rubies at the an event organized by Gemfields and luxury store Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 2015.
Cocktails and gemsAmong the well-known faces spotted at the Gemfield's events and launch parties are actresses Ashley Olsen and Kristina Hendricks, pictured here in Jamie Wolf earrings set with Mozambican rubies at the an event organized by Gemfields and luxury store Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 2015.
Predominantly mined in Zambia, the African emerald is gaining ground too, and new discoveries in Ethiopia are likely to increase production of the luminous green stones.
African emerald jewelryPredominantly mined in Zambia, the African emerald is gaining ground too, and new discoveries in Ethiopia are likely to increase production of the luminous green stones.
Actress Gemma Arterton wears African emerald earrings at the premiere of the film &quot;La La Land&quot; at the Venice Film Festival in August 2016.
Emerald earringsActress Gemma Arterton wears African emerald earrings at the premiere of the film "La La Land" at the Venice Film Festival in August 2016.
Emeralds have a long history dating back at least to ancient Egypt, and records suggest that Cleopatra herself had a penchant for them. &lt;br /&gt;
Zambian emeraldEmeralds have a long history dating back at least to ancient Egypt, and records suggest that Cleopatra herself had a penchant for them.
A Cartier necklace with an African emerald as its center point.&lt;br /&gt;
Emerald necklaceA Cartier necklace with an African emerald as its center point.
First discovered by a Maasai tribesman in 1967, tanzanite&#39;s only known source is the hills of Merelani near Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania, making it among the rarest gemstones on earth, according to GIA.
The stone of the MaasaiFirst discovered by a Maasai tribesman in 1967, tanzanite's only known source is the hills of Merelani near Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania, making it among the rarest gemstones on earth, according to GIA.
A tanzanite and diamond ring part of the David Jerome Collection, valued at between $60,000-70,000 at an auction in London in 2015.
TanzaniteA tanzanite and diamond ring part of the David Jerome Collection, valued at between $60,000-70,000 at an auction in London in 2015.
Tanzanite has so-called pleochroic qualities, and has three distinct shades when viewed from different directions.
Three shadesTanzanite has so-called pleochroic qualities, and has three distinct shades when viewed from different directions.
Also tanzanite has made its way into Cartier&#39;s collections, including this white gold and diamond bracelet which has a cabochon-cut tanzanite in the center.&lt;br /&gt;
Tanzanite braceletAlso tanzanite has made its way into Cartier's collections, including this white gold and diamond bracelet which has a cabochon-cut tanzanite in the center.
Story highlights

  • Asia was traditionally home to the world's major ruby mines
  • New discoveries in Mozambique are changing the market
  • The country is rapidly becoming the world's largest source

(CNN)Traders on the ancient Silk Road believed the ruby to have occult powers and carried the fiery red stones for protection. Mined in Myanmar as early as 600 AD, the stones considered most precious had an intense dark red hue, said to be reminiscent of pigeon blood.

But with mined out deposits, the rise of the diamond and sanctions against Myanmar, the ruby's glow began to fade.
    Now discoveries in Montepuez, northern Mozambique are breathing new life into the ruby market.
    "These are incredibly exciting gems, and times, because the world is waking up again to the beauty, rarity and individuality of color," says Ian Harebottle, CEO of colored gemstones company Gemfields, the largest player tapping into the new deposits.
    Discovered in 2009 and spanning more than 500 square kilometers, the Montepuez deposits have quickly become the largest source in the world, accounting for an estimated 50% of global production, according to the Gemological Institute of America, (GIA).
    In the world of colored gemstones supply is everything, Harebottle says.
    "In order to stimulate advertising and marketing you need supply, because it is costly, and so you get into difficulty championing these products without it."
    The color of pigeon blood?
    Russell Shor, a senior industry analyst at GIA, says the discoveries are the "shot in the arm" the ruby industry has been waiting for.
    "It could provide a consistent long-term supply that jewelers really need to make a business," Shor adds.

    Hitting record sales

    The company's first Mozambican ruby auction in Singapore in June 2014 generated $33.5 million at 18.43 per carat -- the unit of weight for precious stones, equivalent to 200 milligrams.
    This cast the spotlight on the new discoveries, and since then revenues and the price per carat has climbed higher, with this summer's auction taking home $44.3 million with an average price of $29.21 per carat, according to Gemfields.
    Ruby fast facts

    The red stone is called ratnaraj in sanskrit, meaning the king of gems

    It's the most precious variety of the mineral corundum, which also includes sapphire

    Less than 2m carats is produced annually compared to around 50m carats of diamond

    An estimated 50% of global production comes out of Mozambique

    A 25.59 carat ruby ring sold for $1,266,901 per carat in 2015, a record for colored gems

    Source: GIA

    Overall 31.6 million carats of ruby have been produced from the company's Mozambique operation, with 7.5 million carats sold at auction for a total of $195.1 million, according to the company.
    However, the quality of ruby produced varies greatly, and some of what is produced are rough, uncut stones, or corundum, which is generally considered of lower quality, Shor explains.

    Where do the gems go?

    The biggest markets for the rubies are Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, who are involved in the cutting and trading, with the largest consumer markets in China, the US and India, says Richard Hughes, an industry expert at Lotus Gemology, Bangkok.
    "The biggest change in the industry over the past few decades is that there are now many important sources of ruby in East Africa -- Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania --, whereas 40 years ago most came from Thailand and Myanmar," Hughes adds.
    Gemfields' Montepuez operations lie side by side with smaller companies such as Australian Mustang Resources and a number of independent artisan miners.
    With much of the market made up of underground trade, it's unknown just how much changes hands, but Hughes estimates that the value of the global annual trade is between 500 and $800 million.

    Rarest stones on Earth?

    However, compared to diamonds, the ruby industry is relatively small.
    50 million carats of diamond is produced every year, compared to around 5 million carats of emeralds and less than 2 million carats of ruby, says Harebottle.
    "You can see just how incredibly rare these gems are relative to diamonds, and we all know how rare diamonds are," Harebottle says.
    And it's hard to compete with the mystique and history of rubies from the Far East, with country of origin a key selling point in the industry.
    That said, much of what is mined in Mozambique is generally considered high quality ruby comparable to the famous Mogok stones from Myanmar, which is one of the reasons for its success so far, Shor explains.
    "Some of the dealers will compare the better Mozambique material to the Hmong-Shu deposits."
    But there are some differences.
    "The color is very slightly different, and I am not saying for better or worse," Shor adds.

    Vibrant rainbow shades

    Since the 1950s emeralds rubies and sapphires have been overshadowed by diamonds, which experienced an upswing thanks to the marketing campaigns of industry leaders such as De Beers with slogans like "diamonds are a girl's best friend".
    Gemfield&#39;s CEO Ian Harebottle at the company&#39;s mining site in Mozambique.
    Gemfield's CEO Ian Harebottle at the company's mining site in Mozambique.
    Discovered in 2009, the deposits span more than 500 square kilometers in Montepuez, a rural area in Northern Mozambique.
    Discovered in 2009, the deposits span more than 500 square kilometers in Montepuez, a rural area in Northern Mozambique.
    The company&#39;s two Mozambican mines began production in 2012, and is a joint venture between Gemfields and local partner Mwiriti Limitada, a private Mozambican company, who owns 25% of the business.
    The company's two Mozambican mines began production in 2012, and is a joint venture between Gemfields and local partner Mwiriti Limitada, a private Mozambican company, who owns 25% of the business.
    Gemfields&#39; first ruby auction with stones from Mozambique in Singapore in 2014 generated $33.5 million.
    Gemfields' first ruby auction with stones from Mozambique in Singapore in 2014 generated $33.5 million.
    Gemfields&#39; operations lie side by side with small artisan mines and other international companies such as Mustang Resources, pictured.
    Gemfields' operations lie side by side with small artisan mines and other international companies such as Mustang Resources, pictured.
    Mustang&#39;s production is smaller with a focus on mining and selling the stones which are considered of highest quality, according to the company.
    Mustang's production is smaller with a focus on mining and selling the stones which are considered of highest quality, according to the company.
    The red gems are often traded as rough cut stones at industry auctions in Asia. The largest markets for uncut ruby is Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, with the largest consumer markets in China, the US and India, experts say.
    The red gems are often traded as rough cut stones at industry auctions in Asia. The largest markets for uncut ruby is Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, with the largest consumer markets in China, the US and India, experts say.
    The producers hope colored gems will once again regain their status -- Christian Jordaan, CEO Mustang Resources, thinks they may even outshine diamonds one day.
    "The age of colored gemstones is here."
    Tanzanite was discovered by the Maasai in 1967
    So what's the attraction? According to Jordaan, it's all about the vibrant rainbow shades. "It's a good way for people to express themselves instead of a boring diamond."

    A star's best friend?

    Mozambican ruby and other African stones such as sapphires from Nigeria, tanzanite from Tanzania, emeralds from Zambia -- and newly discovered deposits in Ethiopia -- are now seen in high-end jewelry, with Cartier and Fabergé among brands attracting celebrities to wear the stones.
    "We certainly see an incredible resurgence in interest in all colored stones," Harebottle says.
    Gemma Arterton wears African emerald earrings at the Venice Film Festival in 2016
    Gemma Arterton wears African emerald earrings at the Venice Film Festival in 2016
    Millennials are particularly keen on color, he adds.
    "[They] are somehow buying in different ways to what their parents did, and they are not as influenced by marketing."
    Harebottle thinks we will see more of the African gems in the future, calling the continent a "garden of Eden" for precious stones.
    "Africa is a treasure trove."

    CNN's Jason Kwok contributed to this report.