(CNN) English Premier League side Swansea City has sacked its US coach Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge.

The 58-year-old was appointed at the beginning of October following the Swans poor start to the 2016/17 season under Italian manager Francesco Guidolin.

Bradley, however, couldn't reverse the decline during a brief 85-day tenure which yielded eight points from 11 league matches.

A 4-1 defeat to West Ham on Monday was the final straw for the Swansea City's owners who confirmed his dismissal on the club's official website.

Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley. Full story to follow. pic.twitter.com/jMJ8wkUvgh — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 27, 2016

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,'' Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement.

