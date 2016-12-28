Second black box from crashed Russian military plane found

Story highlights The second black box -- a cockpit voice recorder -- has been found

There are probably no survivors, the Russian Defense Ministry says

(CNN) Both black boxes from a Russian military jet that crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people on board have been found, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday, according to state-run media.

The first of the two flight data recorders is at the Russian Aerospace Force's research facility near Moscow, where officials hope to get some insight into why the Tupolev Tu-154 plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff from Sochi on Sunday morning.

The Defense Ministry has said there are probably no survivors.

Russia search teams recovered the second flight data recorder Wednesday, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

CNN Map

But it could take two weeks or more just to extract data from the recorders, aviation expert Col. Gen. Pyotr Belonozhko told Russia's state-run RIA Novosti.

