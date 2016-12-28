Nick Cannon gives health update after spending Christmas in the hospital

Story highlights Nick Cannon gave fans an update from his hospital bed after spending the holidays undergoing treatment for a Lupus flare up

(CNN) Nick Cannon gave fans an update Wednesday after being hospitalized over Christmas due to a recent Lupus flare up.

From his hospital bed, Cannon, 36, told fans that he'll be out soon and thanked them for their support.

"I've been sitting here reflecting," he said in the upbeat Instagram video. "I can't sit here dormant no more ... I'm sitting here getting stronger like 'Iron Man' strong, 'Incredible Hulk' type strong. Buddha said it best, 'every morning that you wake up you were born again.'"

Cannon added: "I appreciate all the love. I didn't know ya'll loved me like that." The actor/rapper also said this recent stint in the hospital has inspired him to make more music and take on more acting roles in 2017.

Cannon, who was diagnosed with Lupus in 2012, told fans on December 22 that he would be spending the holidays at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."