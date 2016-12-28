Betty White must be protected from 2016. So this man started a campaign

Story highlights Man creates GoFundMe page to "protect" Betty White from 2016

2016 has seen the deaths of many music icons and celebrities

(CNN) One man is doing everything in his power to make sure comedian Betty White avoids the clutches of the 2016.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017," Hrysikos wrote.

Fans took to social media urging the 94-year-old Golden Girl and internet darling to take care and stay healthy.

