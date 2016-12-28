Breaking News

Betty White must be protected from 2016. So this man started a campaign

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

Betty White was practically born to be on television, having appeared on an experimental broadcast in 1939 when she was 17. Since then she's appeared on many shows, becoming a beloved entertainment figure -- and she's still working, appearing on an episode of "Bones" in fall 2015. Her previous credits include "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," on which she played the man-hungry, and bitingly witty, Sue Ann Nivens.
Betty White was practically born to be on television, having appeared on an experimental broadcast in 1939 when she was 17. Since then she's appeared on many shows, becoming a beloved entertainment figure -- and she's still working, appearing on an episode of "Bones" in fall 2015. Her previous credits include "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," on which she played the man-hungry, and bitingly witty, Sue Ann Nivens.
Betty White, left, actor Eddie Albert, and an unidentified woman pose in front of the a KLAC-TV camera during a broadcast of the talk show, "Hollywood on Television," in 1952. The show was "like going to television college," she said.
Betty White, left, actor Eddie Albert, and an unidentified woman pose in front of the a KLAC-TV camera during a broadcast of the talk show, "Hollywood on Television," in 1952. The show was "like going to television college," she said.
White hosted countless parades, such as the 1964 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California. "It got so that, if a signal would go red and six cars would line up, I'd announce them," she said.
White hosted countless parades, such as the 1964 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California. "It got so that, if a signal would go red and six cars would line up, I'd announce them," she said.
White was married to Allen Ludden for 18 years. Ludden, who died in 1981, won her heart by giving her some earrings -- and a stuffed bunny. The two were active in animal charities.
White was married to Allen Ludden for 18 years. Ludden, who died in 1981, won her heart by giving her some earrings -- and a stuffed bunny. The two were active in animal charities.
Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) (left) gives a "thumbs up" sign as she sits at her desk with Betty White (as Sue Ann Nivens) in a scene from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1975. Nivens, the "Happy Homemaker," could make a wicked Veal Prince Orloff and also cut rivals down to size.
Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) (left) gives a "thumbs up" sign as she sits at her desk with Betty White (as Sue Ann Nivens) in a scene from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1975. Nivens, the "Happy Homemaker," could make a wicked Veal Prince Orloff and also cut rivals down to size.
White's next major starring role was as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls." The show about Florida retirees, which ran from 1985 to 1992, also starred Bea Arthur, center, and Rue McClanahan.
White's next major starring role was as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls." The show about Florida retirees, which ran from 1985 to 1992, also starred Bea Arthur, center, and Rue McClanahan.
White occasionally appeared on "Boston Legal," playing a flinty secretary. James Spader starred in the show.
White occasionally appeared on "Boston Legal," playing a flinty secretary. James Spader starred in the show.
The 2009 film "The Proposal," in which White played the grandmother of Ryan Reynolds' character, gave her a new boost in popularity. She and co-star Sandra Bullock, left, exchanged jokes at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards, at which White was given a lifetime honor.
The 2009 film "The Proposal," in which White played the grandmother of Ryan Reynolds' character, gave her a new boost in popularity. She and co-star Sandra Bullock, left, exchanged jokes at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards, at which White was given a lifetime honor.
White is the oldest person ever to host "Saturday Night Live." She was the emcee of an episode in 2010.
White is the oldest person ever to host "Saturday Night Live." She was the emcee of an episode in 2010.
White was part of the cast of "Hot in Cleveland," a sitcom about showbiz veterans settling in the Ohio city. Her co-stars included Valerie Bertinelli, left, and Jane Leeves.
White was part of the cast of "Hot in Cleveland," a sitcom about showbiz veterans settling in the Ohio city. Her co-stars included Valerie Bertinelli, left, and Jane Leeves.
White, a noted animal lover and spokesperson for animal welfare, attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.
White, a noted animal lover and spokesperson for animal welfare, attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.
  2016 has seen the deaths of many music icons and celebrities
  • 2016 has seen the deaths of many music icons and celebrities

(CNN)One man is doing everything in his power to make sure comedian Betty White avoids the clutches of the 2016.

Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg, South Carolina, launched a GoFundMe page to "Help protect Betty White from 2016" on Tuesday. The tongue-in-check campaign was launched just hours after news broke that beloved "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher had died.
    "Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017," Hrysikos wrote.
    2016 has been marred with the deaths of music icons like David Bowie and Prince, but also some of our favorite actors, like Alan Rickman and Alan Thicke.
    Fans took to social media urging the 94-year-old Golden Girl and internet darling to take care and stay healthy.
    There's no word on whether Betty White will accept Hrysikos' offer to stand guard and protect her. So the South Carolina man said he would donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theatre.
    "We need new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year so keep sharing and donating to ensure a better 2017 for the arts," Hrysikos wrote.
    The crowdfunding campaign surpassed its goal of $2,000 in less than a day.