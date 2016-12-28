Betty White must be protected from 2016. So this man started a campaign

Photos: Betty White's amazing career Betty White was practically born to be on television, having appeared on an experimental broadcast in 1939 when she was 17. Since then she's appeared on many shows, becoming a beloved entertainment figure -- and she's still working, appearing on an episode of "Bones" in fall 2015. Her previous credits include "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," on which she played the man-hungry, and bitingly witty, Sue Ann Nivens. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Betty White, left, actor Eddie Albert, and an unidentified woman pose in front of the a KLAC-TV camera during a broadcast of the talk show, "Hollywood on Television," in 1952. The show was "like going to television college," she said. Hide Caption 2 of 11

White hosted countless parades, such as the 1964 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California. "It got so that, if a signal would go red and six cars would line up, I'd announce them," she said. Hide Caption 3 of 11

White was married to Allen Ludden for 18 years. Ludden, who died in 1981, won her heart by giving her some earrings -- and a stuffed bunny. The two were active in animal charities. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) (left) gives a "thumbs up" sign as she sits at her desk with Betty White (as Sue Ann Nivens) in a scene from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1975. Nivens, the "Happy Homemaker," could make a wicked Veal Prince Orloff and also cut rivals down to size. Hide Caption 5 of 11

White's next major starring role was as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls." The show about Florida retirees, which ran from 1985 to 1992, also starred Bea Arthur, center, and Rue McClanahan. Hide Caption 6 of 11

White occasionally appeared on "Boston Legal," playing a flinty secretary. James Spader starred in the show. Hide Caption 7 of 11

The 2009 film "The Proposal," in which White played the grandmother of Ryan Reynolds' character, gave her a new boost in popularity. She and co-star Sandra Bullock, left, exchanged jokes at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards, at which White was given a lifetime honor. Hide Caption 8 of 11

White is the oldest person ever to host "Saturday Night Live." She was the emcee of an episode in 2010. Hide Caption 9 of 11

White was part of the cast of "Hot in Cleveland," a sitcom about showbiz veterans settling in the Ohio city. Her co-stars included Valerie Bertinelli, left, and Jane Leeves. Hide Caption 10 of 11