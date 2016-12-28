Story highlights Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher

Her film roles included "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and the TV movie "These Old Broads"

Los Angeles (CNN) Debbie Reynolds, the multi-talented actress with a colorful off-screen history who starred in the classic musical "Singin' in the Rain," has died. She was 84.

Reynolds' death came one day after that of her daughter, actress and "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher. In a Facebook post, Reynolds had expressed gratitude for the outpouring of tributes to her "beloved and amazing daughter."

Like Fisher, Reynolds was only 20 when the movie that would define her career made its debut: "Singin' in the Rain," the 1952 musical about the entertainment industry that co-starred Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

A host of roles quickly followed, with Reynolds playing opposite Frank Sinatra in "The Tender Trap" and Gregory Peck in the star-studded "How the West Was Won."

Born in El Paso, Texas, as Mary Frances Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds started in beauty pageants before catching the eye of a talent scout while still in her teens. Reynolds was frequently cast in wholesome roles -- she was frequently described as having a "girl-next-door" look -- in projects including "The Singing Nun" and "Tammy and the Bachelor."