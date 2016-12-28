Story highlights Actress Ruta Lee calls Debbie Reynolds "generous, wonderful, loving"

Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday, after four days in the hospital

(CNN) Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Todd Fisher told CNN, "My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie."

Fisher did not give a cause of death.

