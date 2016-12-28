Breaking News

Report: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 6:20 PM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

Debbie Reynolds poses in London on April 1, 2010, during a photocall to promote her UK tour &quot;Alive and Fabulous&quot; on her 78th birthday.
(CNN)Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.
Reynolds. who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
    Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers was 60 when she died four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
    Developing story - more to come