Report: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized

Story highlights Debbie Reynolds is 84

Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday, after four days in the hospital

(CNN) Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.

Her son, Todd Fisher, while not confirming his mother had been hospitalized, told CNN that people should "Pray for her."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN it responded to a call where Carrie Fisher owns a home, but would not name the female patient it transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The patient was in fair to serious condition, the fire department said.

CNN called the hospital, but an official said patient information cannot be disclosed.

Read More