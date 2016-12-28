Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress

Story highlights Tributes began pouring in on social media after news of Debbie Reynolds' death

Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks and Anna Kendrick posted their condolences

(CNN) Debbie Reynolds' death shook Hollywood Wednesday night.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died just one day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Tributes began overflowing on social media after news of her death.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016," William Shatner wrote.

Read More