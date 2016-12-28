Breaking News

Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:57 PM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood
Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood

    JUST WATCHED

    Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood 01:08

Story highlights

  • Tributes began pouring in on social media after news of Debbie Reynolds' death
  • Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks and Anna Kendrick posted their condolences

(CNN)Debbie Reynolds' death shook Hollywood Wednesday night.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died of a stroke just one day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, passed away.
    Tributes began overflowing on social media after news of her death.
    Related Link: Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars'' Princess Leia, dies at 60
    Fisher rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s and became one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies.
    Read More
    Reynolds made her film debut in the 1950 musical, "Three Little Words," for which later she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Reynolds went on to star in hits such as "Singin' in the Rain," "The Singing Nun" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
    Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told CNN: "My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie ... She's with Carrie now."