Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress

Story highlights Tributes began pouring in on social media after news of Debbie Reynolds' death

Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks and Anna Kendrick posted their condolences

(CNN) Debbie Reynolds' death shook Hollywood Wednesday night.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon. She died of a stroke just one day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Tributes began overflowing on social media after news of her death.

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Mommy's mom is gone now. :( RIP #DebbieReynolds — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer: https://t.co/67zWUUHDhv — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 29, 2016

I'll never say no to you... pic.twitter.com/bZjB92d7W2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 29, 2016

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

Fisher rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s and became one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies.

Read More