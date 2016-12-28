$120 million worth of meth seized in record-breaking Philippines' drug raid

Story highlights 2,000 lbs of drugs seized

Ten people were arrested

The raid comes as the country has mounted a vigorous war on drugs

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Philippines authorities have made the biggest drug seizure in the country's history, confiscating 2,000 pounds (890 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth $120 million in a series of raids this month.

"It is not only the biggest haul for this year, but so far the biggest in history," Philippines Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre told reporters at a news conference in Manila on Tuesday.

Another 290 gallons (1,110 liters) of the drug in its liquid form were confiscated.

The operation was the result of a four month probe by the country's National Bureau of Investigation after receiving a tip about a Chinese organization manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, according to a press release.

Members of the National Bureau of Investigation inspect laboratory materials used to manufacture methamphetamine inside a house in San Juan, east of Manila, Philippines on Friday.

Three Chinese nationals and seven Filipinos were arrested in the raids, the NBI said.