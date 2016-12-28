Story highlights The drugs are believed to be worth $126 million

Ten people were arrested

The raid comes as the country has mounted a vigorous war on drugs

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Philippines authorities have made the biggest drug seizure in the country's history, confiscating 2,000 pounds (890 kilograms) and 1,110 liters of liquid methamphetamine worth about $120 million in a series of raids this month.

"It is not only the biggest haul for this year, but so far the biggest in history," Philippines Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre told reporters at a news conference in Manila on Tuesday.

The operation was the result of a four month probe by the country's National Bureau of Investigation after receiving a tip about a Chinese organization manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, according to a press release.

Members of the National Bureau of Investigation inspect laboratory materials used to manufacture methamphetamine inside a house in San Juan, east of Manila, Philippines on Friday.

Three Chinese nationals and seven Filipinos were arrested in the raids, the NBI said.

According to the Philipines' Dangerous Drugs Board, there are 1.3 million drug users in the country, which has a total population of 100 million people.