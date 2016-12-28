Breaking News

Cat flats: designing human apartments for feline friends

By Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 4:09 AM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fb.com/ivanhousedesign&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hao Interior Design&lt;/a&gt; designed this apartment for a couple and their three cats.
Recall Casa, Taiwan Hao Interior Design designed this apartment for a couple and their three cats.
A series of mini mouse doors gives the feline residents their own route around the space.
Recall Casa, Taiwan A series of mini mouse doors gives the feline residents their own route around the space.
House Taishido is a three-story house in Tokyo, designed by Key Operation architects. The designers built a jungle-gym like shelving system on one wall where the owners&#39; pet cat could jump and play.
House Taishido, JapanHouse Taishido is a three-story house in Tokyo, designed by Key Operation architects. The designers built a jungle-gym like shelving system on one wall where the owners' pet cat could jump and play.
This nifty nook in the wall, provides the pet cat a place to hide
House Taishido, JapanThis nifty nook in the wall, provides the pet cat a place to hide
Designed by ST Design Studio, the renovation of Loft H house in Taipei revolved around the owners&#39; two cats -- Meimei and Gege. Tsai says ledges and vertical platforms are a must in cat-friendly flats.
Loft H, TaiwanDesigned by ST Design Studio, the renovation of Loft H house in Taipei revolved around the owners' two cats -- Meimei and Gege. Tsai says ledges and vertical platforms are a must in cat-friendly flats.
This &quot;catwalk&quot; doubles as a shelf for the owners&#39; books, movies and music collection.
Cat House, TaiwanThis "catwalk" doubles as a shelf for the owners' books, movies and music collection.
This wooden tree trunk serves both as a decorative feature and a scratch surface for the resident cat.
Cat House, TaiwanThis wooden tree trunk serves both as a decorative feature and a scratch surface for the resident cat.
The owners of Small Home Smart Home -- designed by Hong Kong-based LAAB Architects -- requested a place where all three of their cats would feel like part of the family, complete with cat walks, hideouts and even a private kitty toilet.
Small Home Smart Home, Hong KongThe owners of Small Home Smart Home -- designed by Hong Kong-based LAAB Architects -- requested a place where all three of their cats would feel like part of the family, complete with cat walks, hideouts and even a private kitty toilet.
The smart home has lots of hideaway cubbies and private nooks for the cats to relax on their own.
Small Home Smart Home, Hong KongThe smart home has lots of hideaway cubbies and private nooks for the cats to relax on their own.
Tucked away under the bathroom sink, the cats&#39; litter box is designed to diffuse smells so the apartment stays fresh.
Small Home Smart Home, Hong KongTucked away under the bathroom sink, the cats' litter box is designed to diffuse smells so the apartment stays fresh.
Designed by South Korean architecture firm OBBA, the 50m2 house in Seoul has some unusual features -- like a cat-friendly stairwell that is just the right size for the owners&#39; pet to climb.
50m2 House, South KoreaDesigned by South Korean architecture firm OBBA, the 50m2 house in Seoul has some unusual features -- like a cat-friendly stairwell that is just the right size for the owners' pet to climb.
The cat and human stairwells stand side by side in this three-story house.
50m2 House, South KoreaThe cat and human stairwells stand side by side in this three-story house.
Cat corridors, ledges and stairwells make it easy for the pet to explore.
50m2 House, South KoreaCat corridors, ledges and stairwells make it easy for the pet to explore.
Built-in ladders, cat walks and stairwells provide a playground for the owners&#39; cat.
50m2 House, South KoreaBuilt-in ladders, cat walks and stairwells provide a playground for the owners' cat.
The cat makes good use of its secret ledges, from where it can watch its owners go about their day.
50m2 House, South KoreaThe cat makes good use of its secret ledges, from where it can watch its owners go about their day.
The house features big windows and lookout points so the cat can watch birds and monitor the outside world.
50m2 House, South KoreaThe house features big windows and lookout points so the cat can watch birds and monitor the outside world.
The apartment is designed to enable the cat to explore various levels with ease -- jumping from bookshelves to stairwells and ledges.
House Taishido, JapanThe apartment is designed to enable the cat to explore various levels with ease -- jumping from bookshelves to stairwells and ledges.
Story highlights

  • In Taipei, Seoul and Hong Kong, apartment owners are designing their homes around their cats.
  • Dramatic feline-friendly features renovations include elevated cat walkways and shelves designed as pet highways.

(CNN)Perched on a ledge in a Taipei apartment, Ge Ge -- aka Elder Brother -- looks satisfied as he surveys his new territory.

His owner recently overhauled their 484 square foot (45 sqm) home in the Taiwanese capital to make Ge Ge and his sibling, Mei Mei -- or Little Sister -- feel more comfortable.
    Far from unusual, this is just one of many so-called "cat flats" springing up across Asia.
    In such properties, cat flaps are passé. Tiny arched doorways connecting rooms, shelves that serve as climbing frames and scratching surfaces doubling as decorative features are the norm.
    &#39;Mysterious power over humanity&#39;: How cats affect health
    Cats' 'mysterious power over humanity'
    "The cat business is booming. I don't remember it being like this three years ago," says Szuti Tsai, founder of Taipei-based ST Studio Design and the interior designer behind Mei Mei's flat.
    Since 2011 pet cat popularity has increased by 91% in Taiwan, with owners shelling out $598.4 million on pet-related products and services a year, according to the Council of Agriculture.
    "People who love their cats really do go a bit crazy for them," admits Tsai.

    A Taipei loft for cats

    Clean and contemporary, the Taipei apartment -- dubbed Loft H -- came about in an unconventional manner.
    Tsai, who had just adopted a cat, met her client in an online pet forum, where owners post questions and share advice. One user left an unusual message: he was looking for someone to design a minimalist apartment tailored to the needs of his two cats.
    Tsai made contact to offer her services.
    "(The client) said his cats hated it when he closed the doors. They went crazy," says Tsai. "Cats actually need a lot more attention than people think. They want to know what you're doing at every moment."
    In order to solve that issue, Tsai knocked down the internal walls, and turned the apartment into an open-plan space, bar the bathroom. Furthermore, she opened up the windows to let in more natural light, offering the cats several spots for sunbathing.
    On various walls Tsai built an elaborate system of ledges to serve as a cat playground, the layout of which can be adjusted to keep the pets interested.

    Growing trend

    Aside from Tsai's project, Taiwan-based Thinking Design, Tokyo-based architecture firm Key Operation and South Korean outfit OBBA architects, to name a few, all report having undertaken cat flat commissions in recent years.
    In Gaemi Maeul, a small village in northwestern Seoul, lies the 50m2 House, named for its dinky size: 538 square foot (50 sqm).
    Although space was limited, the owners of this property were clear in their initial design brief to OBBA architects: their home had to be cat orientated.
    Taking their brief seriously, the designers installed dedicated "cat lounges" -- sun-drenched areas where the felines can kick back and play -- as well as a white staircase designed specifically for the cats.
    This ingenious feature winds through the house, terminating at a high ledge where the cats can relax above the humans.

    Hong Kong hang outs

    Meanwhile, in Hong Kong building a home that truly accommodates both man and beast was an even greater challenge, given the city state's notoriously small apartments.
    But the 309 square foot (29 sqm) Small Home Smart Home, designed by LAAB Architects, is a prime example of how this can be achieved.
    Not only does this micro property feature a home cinema, bath tub and gym, it also includes a carpeted catwalk that traces the ceiling, a cat ladder, a hidden litter box beneath the bathroom sink, discreet food trays that slide out of kitchen cabinets and even a private cat den.
    "The apartment was not only designed for (owners) Michelle and Andy Knight but also for their three cats, Banoffee, Dumpling and Tuxedo," Otto Ng, co-founder of LAAB Architects, tells CNN.
    Home owner Andy Knight says the design team chose materials for the cat features that would keep the small space dry and free of unsavory smells.
    "For example, the cat litter box has been equipped with its own ventilation system that pulls smells out of the building," he tells CNN.
    "The cat walks give them more places to go," says Knight. "The cats spend a lot of time sleeping up there and looking down at us and friends as we use the apartment."
    So was the extra hassle, and cost, of making the apartment cat friendly worth it?
    For Knight, absolutely.
    "A home is about everyone that lives in that space together, not just the people."