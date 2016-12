Photos: Japanese Prime Minister visits Pearl Harbor

President Barack Obama listens as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Tuesday, December 27. His remarks were part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a US president and the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial.