Toilet, hole in wall lead to freedom for jail inmates

Story highlights Six Tennessee inmates removed toilet, kicked through wall behind it

Escapees replaced toilet after removing it; one remains at large

(CNN) A manhunt is underway in eastern Tennessee after six inmates escaped from a jail by ripping a toilet from a concrete wall and climbing out of a hole behind it to freedom.

Five of the inmates had been recaptured but one remained on the loose Tuesday, according to Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes.

The escape occurred on Christmas morning at the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, east of Knoxville and not far from the Virginia border.

The county sheriff's office told CNN affiliate WATE that the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a stainless steel toilet attached to a wall. The bolts holding the unit in place had rusted out, and prior plumbing repairs had weakened the concrete. The inmates vandalized the toilet, yanked it from the wall and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.

Photos from inside the cell where Cocke Co. inmates escaped. A steel plate will be installed over the hole. #WATE pic.twitter.com/Nv5BStMEwD — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 26, 2016

"They were able to kick out some concrete that was easily broken along with some plumbing," Fontes told WATE.

Read More