Fights break out at malls across United States

Story highlights A social media post promised a fight at the Town Center at Aurora mall in Colorado

In New Jersey, patrons mistook the sound of a chair slammed during a fight for gunfire

(CNN) Disturbances that included gunfire, massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the country in what proved to be a chaotic day after Christmas.

The disturbances, some of which were captured on social media, prevented some shoppers from clearing off clearance racks and returning Christmas gifts as they intended.

The mall incidents, which ranged from minor melees to mass evacuations, occurred nationwide from Colorado to Tennessee, Texas to New Jersey. Here's what happened at six of those malls.

Aurora, Colorado

It all started with a social media post that promised a fight at the Town Center at Aurora.

Read More