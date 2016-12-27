Sydney-Hobart 2016: Perpetual Loyal smashes Wild Oats' race record

Story highlights Perpetual Loyal wins Sydney-Hobart race

Breaks race record set in 2012

Previous holder Wild Oats retires in lead

(CNN) After two years of disappointments, Australian businessman Anthony Bell has tasted sweet success with a record-breaking victory in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Bell's supermaxi Perpetual Loyal took full advantage when title rival Wild Oats XI withdrew Tuesday, and smashed its fellow 100-foot vessel's fastest winning time to claim line honors.

Bell and co-skipper Tom Slingsby -- an America's Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist -- brought the boat across the line at 2.31 a.m. local time, having completed the 628-nautical-mile race in one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds.

Anthony Bell: "This is one for the true believers" #RolexSydneyHobart pic.twitter.com/0OzQDrp78U — Rolex Sydney Hobart (@rshyr) December 27, 2016

It beat Wild Oats' 2012 record by four hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.

"This is one for the true believers," Bell said after bringing his boat up the Derwent River in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

