Sydney-Hobart 2016: Perpetual Loyal smashes Wild Oats' race record

Updated 1:15 PM ET, Tue December 27, 2016

Perpetual Loyal registered a record-breaking victory in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race.
Perpetual Loyal registered a record-breaking victory in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race.
Having failed to finish the past two races, owner Anthony Bell was rewarded after revamping both the 100-foot yacht and its crew.
Having failed to finish the past two races, owner Anthony Bell was rewarded after revamping both the 100-foot yacht and its crew.
Unlike past years, Bell had just one celebrity member on his crew -- sports presenter Erin Molan (pictured) -- and he signed up half of the team involved with last year's American winner Comanche, which did not enter in 2016.
Unlike past years, Bell had just one celebrity member on his crew -- sports presenter Erin Molan (pictured) -- and he signed up half of the team involved with last year's American winner Comanche, which did not enter in 2016.
Perpetual Loyal led the 88-strong field into open seas on December 26 as it sought to break the race record of one day, 18 hours, three minutes and 12 seconds.
Perpetual Loyal led the 88-strong field into open seas on December 26 as it sought to break the race record of one day, 18 hours, three minutes and 12 seconds.
That record was set by eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI -- but its race was was ended on Tuesday night when it suffered failure of its hydraulic keel control mechanism while in the lead.
That record was set by eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI -- but its race was was ended on Tuesday night when it suffered failure of its hydraulic keel control mechanism while in the lead.
Co-skipper Bell brought Perpetual Loyal to the Tasmanian capital Hobart in the early hours of Wednesday morning, having completed the 628-nautical-mile race in one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds. It beat the previous best by just under five hours.
Co-skipper Bell brought Perpetual Loyal to the Tasmanian capital Hobart in the early hours of Wednesday morning, having completed the 628-nautical-mile race in one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds. It beat the previous best by just under five hours.
Giacomo, a 70-footer owned by New Zealand wine magnate Jim Delegat, crossed the line second just under two hours later.
Giacomo, a 70-footer owned by New Zealand wine magnate Jim Delegat, crossed the line second just under two hours later.
Hong Kong entry Scallywag -- a revamped version of the boat with which Bell won the 2011 race as Investec Loyal -- was one of four 100-foot supermaxi yachts in the race. It crossed the line third.
Hong Kong entry Scallywag -- a revamped version of the boat with which Bell won the 2011 race as Investec Loyal -- was one of four 100-foot supermaxi yachts in the race. It crossed the line third.
The fourth supermaxi in the fleet was CQS -- formerly the 90-foot Nicorette rebuilt in New Zealand for Finnish owner Ludde Ingvall, a two-time line honors winner of the race. It was seventh when Perpetual Loyal won. Here CQS (left) heads out to sea with the 70-foot Maserati, which was on course to match last year's fourth-place finish.
The fourth supermaxi in the fleet was CQS -- formerly the 90-foot Nicorette rebuilt in New Zealand for Finnish owner Ludde Ingvall, a two-time line honors winner of the race. It was seventh when Perpetual Loyal won. Here CQS (left) heads out to sea with the 70-foot Maserati, which was on course to match last year's fourth-place finish.
The race lineup features yachts from a variety of sizes and classes, with the line honors title going to the fastest boat to reach port in Tasmania and the overall winner on corrected handicap time.
The race lineup features yachts from a variety of sizes and classes, with the line honors title going to the fastest boat to reach port in Tasmania and the overall winner on corrected handicap time.
Beau Geste, an 80-footer owned by Hong Kong businessman Karl Kwok, was running sixth.
Beau Geste, an 80-footer owned by Hong Kong businessman Karl Kwok, was running sixth.
The race, started in 1945, is a popular fixture in Australia's sporting calendar.
The race, started in 1945, is a popular fixture in Australia's sporting calendar.
  • Perpetual Loyal wins Sydney-Hobart race
  • Breaks race record set in 2012
  • Previous holder Wild Oats retires in lead

(CNN)After two years of disappointments, Australian businessman Anthony Bell has tasted sweet success with a record-breaking victory in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Bell's supermaxi Perpetual Loyal took full advantage when title rival Wild Oats XI withdrew Tuesday, and smashed its fellow 100-foot vessel's fastest winning time to claim line honors.
    Bell and co-skipper Tom Slingsby -- an America's Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist -- brought the boat across the line at 2.31 a.m. local time, having completed the 628-nautical-mile race in one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds.
    It beat Wild Oats' 2012 record by four hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.
    "This is one for the true believers," Bell said after bringing his boat up the Derwent River in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
    "We are a proper team of 19 guys, they have all been part of this. From top to tail, so many people have been part of this.
    "If I'm honest, I won't be back next year," he added in quotes reported by the race's official Twitter feed.
    Bell won the 2011 race on his debut with his previous supermaxi, Investec Loyal, and was runner-up to record eight-time champion Wild Oats two years later.
    However, after buying the boat previously known as Speedboat and Rambler -- reputed to be the world's fastest racing supermaxi -- the Sydney accountant suffered early retirements in the 2014 and 2015 events.
    This time he recruited half of the crew that took American yacht Comanche to victory last year, and reduced the number of celebrity members on board to just one -- TV presenter Erin Molan.
    Like last year, the revamped Perpetual Loyal was first out of Sydney Heads on the traditional race start day -- December 26 -- as Wild Oats made a poor early tactical choice.
    However, skipper Mark Richards soon made up lost ground down the east coast of Australia as his boat looked likely to beat its own race record.
    Wild Oats was forced to pull out while leading due to the failure of its hydraulic keel control mechanism.
    "It was sad to see Wild Oats XI break," Bell said. "We saw them stop. We radioed and asked if they were in trouble. We would have stopped if needed."
    Giacomo, a 70-footer owned by New Zealand wine magnate Jim Delegat, crossed the line second just under two hours later.
    Hong Kong entry Scallywag -- a revamped version of Bell's 2011 winning supermaxi -- was third.