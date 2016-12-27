Story highlights Photographer Taylor Weidman spent time at a sumo training camp in Mongolia

Young wrestlers were hoping to make a name for themselves at an upcoming tournament

(CNN) At a sumo training camp on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, tension was beginning to mount.

The World Sumo Championships was just days away. For the wrestlers in the Mongolian national youth team, a win would gain them global recognition. Acceptance into a Japanese "heya" (a sumo stable) might be just around the corner.

It's a moment that required weeks of preparation, as photographer Taylor Weidman -- who shadowed the Mongolian wrestlers in the buildup to the competition -- knows all too well.

"Wrestlers here would stay in small shared rooms or in dorms with bunk beds," Weidman said. "They would practice sumo technique once a day and also do other cardio and strength workout. Meals were huge. They stayed at this camp preparing for over a month.

"Wrestlers would eat big meals with lots of mutton and rice. Traditionally, I think sumo wrestlers are supposed to have two huge meals a day, followed by naps so the calories aren't burned off right away."

