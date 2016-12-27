Story highlights Tom Bossert's appointment also elevates an Iraq War defender, which Donald Trump has pilloried

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named a former official in President George W. Bush's White House as his top adviser on homeland security, counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

Trump tapped Tom Bossert, the deputy homeland security adviser in the final year of the Bush administration, to serve as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. Trump will also split up the Homeland Security Council and National Security Council, which President Barack Obama merged after taking office in 2009.

The decision will elevate the homeland security adviser post to the same stature as the president's national security adviser, a role Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will fill. Flynn will focus on international security issues while Bossert will primarily oversee domestic security threats, the Trump transition said in a statement.

Like Flynn's position, Bossert's does not require congressional approval.

Bossert's appointment also elevates a defender of the Iraq War, which Trump pilloried during his campaign for president as a mistake, to a senior White House position.

