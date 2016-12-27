Obamacare supporters look to intervene in GOP-led lawsuit

Story highlights Last May, a federal judge ruled that Obamacare reimbursements were not properly approved of by Congress

Trump could settle the case with the House

Washington (CNN) Recipients of Obamacare subsidies are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that was originally brought against the Obama administration by the Republican-led House of Representatives.

The recipients, La Trina Patton and Gustavo Parker, fear that now that Donald Trump is poised to become President, he might settle the case with the House and leave standing a lower court opinion that went against the law.

The House of Representatives sued the Obama administration in 2014 over the executive branch's authority to reimburse insurers for the cost-sharing reduction authorized by Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

Last May, a federal judge ruled that reimbursements for the "cost sharing" provision in Obamacare were not properly approved of by Congress. The provision requires insurance companies offering health plans through the law to reduce out-of-pocket costs for policy holders who qualify, and the government offsets the added costs to insurance companies by reimbursing them.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ordered that the lawsuit filed against Obamacare by lawyers for the House be put on temporary hold until after Trump's inauguration.

