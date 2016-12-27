Story highlights Shinzo Abe and Barack Obama are also set to hold their last bilateral meeting together Tuesday

Obama visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park earlier this year

Honolulu, Hawaii (CNN) Seven months after President Barack Obama traveled to Hiroshima to pay his respects to the thousands who died there, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will do the same at Pearl Harbor Tuesday alongside Obama.

The White House has said that the visit by the two leaders' will "showcase the power of reconciliation" that turned one-time adversaries into "the closest of allies."

The leaders will deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday and will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial.

Abe and Obama are also set to hold their last bilateral meeting together Tuesday, where they will discuss security, economic and global challenges, according to the White House.

