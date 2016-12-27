Pearl Harbor witness calls Abe visit 'healing'

Story highlights Robert Lee says "I know enough, in my 95 years that hate is the greatest destroyer of anyone"

His comments come before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Pearl Harbor

(CNN) Twenty-year-old Robert Lee woke with a start on Sunday, December 7, 1941.

After returning home late from a date the night before, he had planned to sleep all day. Instead he was awakened by what he thought was someone banging on the front door.

Lee, who lived with his family near Pearl Harbor, looked out of his bedroom window to see Japanese bombers flying low, so low he could see the pilots' faces. They were headed straight for the ships anchored along battleship row.

"It's very vivid in my memory, very much so," Lee, now 95 years old, told CNN in a recent interview. "The banging that I heard was the beginning of firing back from the ships: bang, bang, bang."

Lee ran out onto his lawn just as the battleship Oklahoma began to capsize. More than 400 sailors and Marines would lose their lives on that ship alone. Meanwhile, the USS Arizona had been hit and began to glow a brilliant red-orange color.

Read More