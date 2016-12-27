Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) Commentary editor Noah Rothman said President-elect Donald Trump's recent phone call with Taiwan's president -- and its diplomatic fallout -- is a sign of an incoming administration that is "winging it" more than some Republicans want to admit.

"There's a difference between strategic ambiguity and just outright winging it, and I think we're seeing a lot more winging it than people want to admit," Rothman told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden in a recent conversation about the future of conservatism.

Trump spoke with Taiwan's president over the phone earlier this month, a breach of diplomatic protocol that led China to lodge a complaint with the White House. The call prompted critics, supporters and foreign policy experts alike to question whether the move was a deliberate shift in policy or it was an unplanned foreign policy gaffe, a controversy the President-elect refused to settle or clarify.

Rothman said that for an incoming president to appear like he's "winging it" is considered a bad thing -- for good reason -- but in a way it's part of how the electorate that backed Trump was pushing for change.

"Everybody is very loath to admit that what we're seeing is improvisation on the fly because that sounds unprofessional and amateurish -- and it is," the former Hot Air contributor said. "But that's sort of what the public voted for. They really voted for someone who is completely untethered to the old way of doing things."

Read More