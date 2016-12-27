Story highlights "We're here to hear their concerns," Boris Epshteyn said

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the "Women's March on Washington"

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's team plans to hear out the women demonstrators who are heading to Washington to bring attention to their issues, one of the President-elect's spokesmen said Tuesday.

"We're here to hear their concerns," Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said on CNN's "New Day." "We understand that people have concerns, but we welcome them to our side as well."

"We hope some will come to D.C. and change their minds instead of protest. Come celebrate with us," he added.

More than half of women voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, according to exit polls. And Trump was criticized by women's rights groups and activists during his presidential campaign for lewd comments he made about women and accusations of sexual assault and harassment . Trump denied those charges.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the "Women's March on Washington" on January 21, the day after the inauguration. The march was announced in November after Trump was elected.

