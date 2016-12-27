Story highlights Gene Seymour: Carrie Fisher's life could be viewed as a mini-cavalcade of movie history

Fisher retained enough of the Old-Hollywood graces to be considerate and solicitous towards the waves of fans, he says

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and the Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Most of you probably remember seeing her first as a hologram. I remember seeing her first in tennis whites coming on to Warren Beatty.

That latter movie was 1975's "Shampoo", a sexual roundelay of a Hollywood tragicomedy about how life went south on Election Day 1968 for a hairdresser (Beatty) juggling several affairs at once --- including with Carrie Fisher's character, a teenager whose mother (Lee Grant) was one of Beatty's many regular assignations.

Gene Seymour

Even as a teen nymphet, Fisher projected a wry, wary humor unusual, if not distinctive, for that character type. She wasn't on-screen for very long, but just long enough to indicate that she could build a whole career out of that raw, tricky calibration of sexiness and cynicism.

But Shampoo was an ornament of a hip and insurgent approach to American filmmaking that was just about to reach its peak. What came in its wake? Why, that 1977 movie most of you remember seeing her in; the one that's now called, "A New Hope," but which you knew and loved as, simply, "Star Wars".

Carrie Fisher's life could be viewed as a mini-cavalcade of movie history, having been born to Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds, one of the last of the MGM musical-comedy ingénues who became a show-biz legend on her own. On the ground floor of her movie-acting career, she was also on the ground floor of the great 1970s wave of creative, go-for-broke American cinema.

Read More